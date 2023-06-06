£1m-plus work on Orkney’s Churchill Barriers could be under way by next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1m-plus work on Orkney’s Churchill Barriers could be under way by next summer

Councillors gave the go-ahead for two options to be explored for the crumbling road.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney barrier
Orkney, looking out across to the first Churchill barrier. Image: Andrew Stewart

Orkney council is to investigate two options for reconstructing the road running across the first Churchill Barrier.

The section of the A961 road across the barrier, which links the Orkney mainland to Lamb Holm, has been a cause for concern for years as cracks and undulations have begun to appear.

It is worried that, as it stands, the road poses safety issues for vehicle drivers, particularly motorcyclists.

After information was gathered by external consultants, six options for the future of the roadway went to the council’s Development and Infrastructure committee this morning.

Councillors backed a set of recommendations from council officers.

These recommendations said the local authority should look into two options.

The first of these is to replace the existing asphalt, include an “asphalt reinforcing grid” and replace the “sub-base material” under asphalt.

The second option that will be investigated will be same as the first but would go a little deeper, replacing the “old tar-bound material” in the road.

A hefty price tag, whatever the option

The council’s current estimates put the end cost of the first option at just over £1.27million.

The second option comes with a far higher price tag, at just over £2.28million.

While the council has agreed that the second, more costly option should be looked into, the report that went to councillors said it will be “difficult to justify”.

However, the first option comes with a risk. While it would be designed to last 20 years, it may see more work needed within that time.

This is because it may not deal with the worst of the “excessive voiding” investigators found within the barrier.

It is worth noting that, that councillors have only agreed on options for further investigation, progressing them to what it calls a “stage two capital appraisal” which will have to go back before councillors again before anyone goes anywhere near a shovel.

Officers told councillors that cost and disruption are the two main factors being considered when weighing up the options.

Churchill barrier
The roadway on the first Churchill Barrier. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

How would work at Orkney’s barrier one be done – and when?

During today’s meeting, councillor Gillian Skuse asked for a timeline for work to actually start.

She was told that the next report should be ready before the end of 2023.

Having workers on-site by next summer would be “a reasonable approach”, service manager for engineering David Custer said.

According to the report that went to the committee, work would be undertaken during overnight.

This would see the road closed to traffic.

Council leader James Stockan asked how emergency services would access the barrier-linked islands while work closed the road.

He was assured, if the plans are to move forward, then arrangements would be made.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors said they felt the options were well-thought-out and it’s good to see progress.

Given the costs involved, the prospect of undertaking major works at the barriers has been a difficult one.

One of the area councillors, James Moar, thanked the elected members and officers for making progress on the issue.

Councillor Leslie Manson said there was “a wonderful logic” to the options.

