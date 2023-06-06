£1m-plus work on Orkney’s Churchill Barriers could be under way by next summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney council is to investigate two options for reconstructing the road running across the first Churchill Barrier.

The section of the A961 road across the barrier, which links the Orkney mainland to Lamb Holm, has been a cause for concern for years as cracks and undulations have begun to appear.

It is worried that, as it stands, the road poses safety issues for vehicle drivers, particularly motorcyclists.

After information was gathered by external consultants, six options for the future of the roadway went to the council’s Development and Infrastructure committee this morning.

Councillors backed a set of recommendations from council officers.

These recommendations said the local authority should look into two options.

The first of these is to replace the existing asphalt, include an “asphalt reinforcing grid” and replace the “sub-base material” under asphalt.

The second option that will be investigated will be same as the first but would go a little deeper, replacing the “old tar-bound material” in the road.

A hefty price tag, whatever the option

The council’s current estimates put the end cost of the first option at just over £1.27million.

The second option comes with a far higher price tag, at just over £2.28million.

While the council has agreed that the second, more costly option should be looked into, the report that went to councillors said it will be “difficult to justify”.

However, the first option comes with a risk. While it would be designed to last 20 years, it may see more work needed within that time.

This is because it may not deal with the worst of the “excessive voiding” investigators found within the barrier.

It is worth noting that, that councillors have only agreed on options for further investigation, progressing them to what it calls a “stage two capital appraisal” which will have to go back before councillors again before anyone goes anywhere near a shovel.

Officers told councillors that cost and disruption are the two main factors being considered when weighing up the options.

How would work at Orkney’s barrier one be done – and when?

During today’s meeting, councillor Gillian Skuse asked for a timeline for work to actually start.

She was told that the next report should be ready before the end of 2023.

Having workers on-site by next summer would be “a reasonable approach”, service manager for engineering David Custer said.

According to the report that went to the committee, work would be undertaken during overnight.

This would see the road closed to traffic.

Council leader James Stockan asked how emergency services would access the barrier-linked islands while work closed the road.

He was assured, if the plans are to move forward, then arrangements would be made.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors said they felt the options were well-thought-out and it’s good to see progress.

Given the costs involved, the prospect of undertaking major works at the barriers has been a difficult one.

One of the area councillors, James Moar, thanked the elected members and officers for making progress on the issue.

Councillor Leslie Manson said there was “a wonderful logic” to the options.