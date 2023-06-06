Beauly racing-driver Oliver Stewart reflects on problem solving which secured first GB3 Championship victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Beauly racing-driver Oliver Stewart reflects on problem solving which secured first GB3 Championship victory

Stewart won the third race at last weekend's event in Belgium.

By Andy Skinner
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart celebrates winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart celebrates winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey

Beauly motor racing rising star Oliver Stewart was thrilled to overcome technical challenges to win his first GB3 Championship event on Sunday.

Stewart, who is in his debut season in the championship with Elite, claimed victory in race three of last weekend’s event at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

It is Stewart’s maiden triumph of the season, in only his third event since making the step up from the F4 British Championship last year.

Stewart says the victory was all the sweeter, after issues with his car led to him finishing in last place in Friday’s qualifying.

Stewart said: “At the start of the weekend we had a major issue with the car. It was out of the team’s control and we couldn’t do anything about it.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.

“Everything is controlled by the Championship when it comes to engine and electronics, so we couldn’t get a full diagnosis of what actually did happen.

“It ended up with us being nowhere near where we should be. I qualified dead last and I am definitely not that slow.

These kind of things can be extremely demotivating for not only myself but the whole team.

“They changed the components and it started working properly as it should again.

“It just clicked.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.“To find what we were looking for in a problem, and be able to change it and come back, just shows the whole never-give-up attitude we apply to every corner of motorsport.

“We really did have to dig deep in order to get that result.

“Ultimately the car was really good in the end and there were no issues at all – I worked my hardest to get my bits right.

“Nothing is ever perfect, but I think it was one of my best races I have had so far.”

Teenager describes his race to victory

Stewart claimed victory by 2.524 seconds ahead of Joseph Loake – who is the overall championship leader after three events.

In doing so, 16-year-old Stewart is among the youngest racers to win a GB3 Championship event.

Stewart was thrilled with the way the race played out.

He added: “At Spa the straights are so long, it gives an opportunity for people to race.

“You get tracks like Oulton Park where you can barely fit two cars wide. You will maybe get one overtake on an entire weekend.

“I didn’t get the best of starts, but I was happy with that because the next straight is so long that if you are leading you are just a passenger for people to drift up to you and overtake you.

“There’s not much you can do about it, so I was happy to be second going into the first corner, because by the end of the straight I had already passed the leader.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.

“I then managed to bridge out a gap in two corners. There was a big crash which I was five or six seconds ahead of.

“There was a huge gap but then the safety car came out, which brought everyone right back into it.

“When the safety car lights went out I had to focus on getting the best restart possible. I backed everyone up and made sure I was weaving in the right places.

“I looked in my mirrors and waited for the driver behind to do a small movement, and just as he did that I booted it, which caught him completely off guard.

“It’s very open for racing, but I was able to hold him off and defend really hard but fair.

“I kept working and being consistent, but with really good pace. I kept bridging out the gap and, even though he was in a full tow of me, he wasn’t able to catch me.”

Stewart in confident mood for remainder of season

Stewart is quickly back in action at his next event at Snetterton between June 15-18, and he says the victory will provide him with a major confidence boost.

The Charleston Academy pupil added: “The team and I worked really hard in developing the car over the weekend in every way, and developing myself as a driver.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart (second from left) winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey.

“There were a few things I could have done better, as there always will be.

“But it was a really good learning curve for us all, in the sense things can go wrong, but we can still get a really good result out of it.

“Ultimately we have really good confidence built from that race, and now we can carry this momentum on to Snetterton in two weeks.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

