Man, 29, charged in connection with Ullapool vandalism spree

A man has been charged after two dozen cars were damaged in Ullapool.

Police say 24 vehicles were damaged in a 10-day period.

The vehicles were parked in the Vyner Place, Morefield Place and Seaforth Road areas of Ullapool between May 20 and 30.

A 29-year-old man has since been charged and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Kay Macrae, from Ullapool Police Station, said: “We are aware of the distress these incidents have caused in the local community and would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries.”