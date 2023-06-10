Corran Ferry was taken out of service briefly – after only one week back on the route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Corran Ferry was taken out of service this morning briefly.

The vehicle service – that only returned last Saturday – was cancelled due to “technical problems”.

The crew reported shortly after 8am that she had returned to service.

The cancellation was shared on The Corran Ferry’s Twitter post at 7.35am this morning.

Due to technical problems we will have to take the ferry out of service to carry out a repair…..will update you as to our progress…sorry for inconvenience. — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) June 10, 2023

The MV Maid of Glencoul ferry only returned to duty last Saturday after lengthy repairs.

Her crew later tweeted: “That’s us back in service…sorry for inconvenience.”

That's us back in service…sorry for inconvenience. — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) June 10, 2023

The ferry is operated by Highland Council.