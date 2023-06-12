Driver clocked going 117mph in 60mph zone on A832

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver clocked going 117mph in 60mph zone on A832

In patrols carried out on the A832, A835 and A836 over the weekend, five drivers were charged for several offences.

By Lottie Hood
Police on patrol in the Highlands.
Five drivers were charged with various offences over the weekend. Image: Police Scotland

Officers in the Highlands charged five motorists with a series of offences over the weekend – including one driver allegedly going 117mph.

The road policing team were on patrol on several Wester Ross and Sutherland roads between Friday and Sunday as part of Operation Cedar.

Officers patrolled the A832 Cromarty to Gairloch road, A835 Ullapool to Tore road and A836 Lairg to Tongue road in response to local complaints.

Many drivers were spoken to and several offences were detected.

On the A832 Cromarty to Gairloch Road, one person was charged with alleged dangerous driving having been clocked travelling at 117mph in a 60mph zone.

Another two were charged with speeding, one was charged with careless driving and another for an alleged drunk driving offence.

A further four drivers were reported for speeding in a 30mph limit on the A835 Ullapool to Tore road and one person was also reported for careless driving.

‘Disappointed’ by careless driving

Police patrolling the A836 Lairg to Tongue road stopped 30 vehicles and 20 warnings for speeding offences were handed out.

At the opposite end of the scale, two drivers also had to be stopped for travelling well below the speed limit. Police spoke to the motorists and reminded them to pull in regularly to help prevent frustration.

Four motorcyclists were also spoken to and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

A photo of a stolen vehicle recovered from patrols.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the A836. Image: Police Scotland.

Sergeant Douglas Scott of the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “Rural roads around the Highlands are there to be enjoyed by all, but need to be enjoyed responsibly.

“As we come into the peak summer months, officers from road policing will be patrolling these and other routes regularly to help ensure this happens.

“Work continues alongside partners to remind both local and foreign drivers, and riders, of their responsibilities on the road through roadside engagement, enforcement and education.

“It’s disappointing to see some have fallen below the standard expected this weekend, and I urge drivers to think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network too”.

The patrols were carried out as part of Operation Cedar (challenge, educate, detect and reduce) which aims to address poor standards of driving and reduce road death across the north of Scotland.

