Driver clocked going 117mph in 60mph zone on A832

Officers in the Highlands charged five motorists with a series of offences over the weekend – including one driver allegedly going 117mph.

The road policing team were on patrol on several Wester Ross and Sutherland roads between Friday and Sunday as part of Operation Cedar.

Officers patrolled the A832 Cromarty to Gairloch road, A835 Ullapool to Tore road and A836 Lairg to Tongue road in response to local complaints.

Many drivers were spoken to and several offences were detected.

On the A832 Cromarty to Gairloch Road, one person was charged with alleged dangerous driving having been clocked travelling at 117mph in a 60mph zone.

Another two were charged with speeding, one was charged with careless driving and another for an alleged drunk driving offence.

A further four drivers were reported for speeding in a 30mph limit on the A835 Ullapool to Tore road and one person was also reported for careless driving.

‘Disappointed’ by careless driving

Police patrolling the A836 Lairg to Tongue road stopped 30 vehicles and 20 warnings for speeding offences were handed out.

At the opposite end of the scale, two drivers also had to be stopped for travelling well below the speed limit. Police spoke to the motorists and reminded them to pull in regularly to help prevent frustration.

Four motorcyclists were also spoken to and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Sergeant Douglas Scott of the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “Rural roads around the Highlands are there to be enjoyed by all, but need to be enjoyed responsibly.

“As we come into the peak summer months, officers from road policing will be patrolling these and other routes regularly to help ensure this happens.

“Work continues alongside partners to remind both local and foreign drivers, and riders, of their responsibilities on the road through roadside engagement, enforcement and education.

“It’s disappointing to see some have fallen below the standard expected this weekend, and I urge drivers to think about not only themselves but others who are using the road network too”.

The patrols were carried out as part of Operation Cedar (challenge, educate, detect and reduce) which aims to address poor standards of driving and reduce road death across the north of Scotland.