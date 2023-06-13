Innovation centre in Tain gets the green light, former police station to be turned into homes and new shops in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A former police station is on the path to becoming two new homes in Sutherland.

And there are plans for several new shops – including one well-known national retailer – in Inverness.

But first, let’s look at a new innovation campus and tourist centre in Tain that could be about to deliver a boost to the Highland food sector.

Food focus for new innovation centre

Planners have approved a proposal to create a new innovation campus and tourist centre in Tain.

The Farmer Jones Academy is behind the plans for Gro For You, a community project that is looking to tackle shortages in the food sector.

Its vision is a five-acre campus in Easter Ross.

Gro For You will offer training in sustainable food production, promote zero waste and deliver courses focused on tackling food poverty and poor mental health.

It hopes to generate new jobs and deliver a boost to its local area.

A statement in the papers said: “Tain scores low for employment, and income relative to the rest of Scotland.

“Our proposal seeks to generate multiple job opportunities and the potential of re-training people in new industries.”

‘Meet and greet room’ at Dochgarroch

A vacant toilet block close to the Caledonian Canal and the River Ness could find a new lease of life.

Aldourie Castle Limited has applied to strip and refurbish the block at the Lock Keeper’s Cottage at Dochgarroch.

In its place would be what it calls a “meet and greet room”.

It would be mainly used by people fishing on the river.

A statement in the papers said: “A full strip out will be carried out by licensed professionals.

“The proposal includes the formation of a parking area and footpaths, reroofing in traditional tin, timber cladding the walls inside and out, reducing and altering the existing drainage and repairing windows.”

Police station to be turned into homes

A former Highland police station could be about to be turned into two new houses.

The old station in Brora was one of 30 across Scotland that was put up for sale by the police in 2018.

Applicant SD Grant is behind the plans for the property, which is located in Col Bheinn Road.

What else is happening?

Home Bargains is plotting a second store in Inverness.

The variety store chain is the anchor of a proposal earmarked for Stratton, on the east side of the city.

It is only an application for planning permission in principle at this stage, but a public consultation has been arranged for June 21.

MSB Health has applied to change the use of a building on Whitechapel Road in Wick to a dental practice on the ground floor and short-term accommodation on the upper floor.

And at Culloden Battlefield, the National Trust for Scotland has applied to create a new vehicle storage area for its estate cars.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk