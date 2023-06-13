Innovation centre in Tain gets the green light, former police station to be turned into homes and new shops in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innovation centre in Tain gets the green light, former police station to be turned into homes and new shops in Inverness

The latest planning update for the Highlands is here.

By Stuart Findlay
An impression of the new innovation centre in Tain. Image: Farmer Jones Academy/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
An impression of the new innovation centre in Tain. Image: Farmer Jones Academy/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A former police station is on the path to becoming two new homes in Sutherland.

And there are plans for several new shops – including one well-known national retailer – in Inverness.

But first, let’s look at a new innovation campus and tourist centre in Tain that could be about to deliver a boost to the Highland food sector.

Food focus for new innovation centre

Planners have approved a proposal to create a new innovation campus and tourist centre in Tain.

The Farmer Jones Academy is behind the plans for Gro For You, a community project that is looking to tackle shortages in the food sector.

Its vision is a five-acre campus in Easter Ross.

How the centre will look at night. Image: Farmer Jones Academy

Gro For You will offer training in sustainable food production, promote zero waste and deliver courses focused on tackling food poverty and poor mental health.

It hopes to generate new jobs and deliver a boost to its local area.

A statement in the papers said: “Tain scores low for employment, and income relative to the rest of Scotland.

“Our proposal seeks to generate multiple job opportunities and the potential of re-training people in new industries.”

‘Meet and greet room’ at Dochgarroch

A vacant toilet block close to the Caledonian Canal and the River Ness could find a new lease of life.

Aldourie Castle Limited has applied to strip and refurbish the block at the Lock Keeper’s Cottage at Dochgarroch.

In its place would be what it calls a “meet and greet room”.

an talla
An Talla near the Dochgarroch lock. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

It would be mainly used by people fishing on the river.

A statement in the papers said: “A full strip out will be carried out by licensed professionals.

“The proposal includes the formation of a parking area and footpaths, reroofing in traditional tin, timber cladding the walls inside and out, reducing and altering the existing drainage and repairing windows.”

Police station to be turned into homes

A former Highland police station could be about to be turned into two new houses.

The old station in Brora was one of 30 across Scotland that was put up for sale by the police in 2018.

Applicant SD Grant is behind the plans for the property, which is located in Col Bheinn Road.

What else is happening?

Home Bargains is plotting a second store in Inverness.

The variety store chain is the anchor of a proposal earmarked for Stratton, on the east side of the city.

It is only an application for planning permission in principle at this stage, but a public consultation has been arranged for June 21.

Home Bargains is hoping to open a second store in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

MSB Health has applied to change the use of a building on Whitechapel Road in Wick to a dental practice on the ground floor and short-term accommodation on the upper floor. 

And at Culloden Battlefield, the National Trust for Scotland has applied to create a new vehicle storage area for its estate cars.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

