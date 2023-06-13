It’s official – there’s a heatwave in the Highlands, Met Office confirms

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highlands are in the middle of a heatwave the Met Office has confirmed.

Highlanders may already be hearing rumbles of thunder as the weather agency has also updated its weather warnings across the region.

Thunder and lightning, hailstones and up to 1.9ins (50mm) of rain may fall before 9pm tonight.

In Glencoe and Fort William temperatures will reach 24C today, 23Cin Halkirk in the Far North, while Ullapool will reach 22C.

Parts of Argyll, the west Highlands, Inverness, the Cairngorms and parts of Speyside reached the temperature threshold on three or more consecutive days.

📈 Some places across the U.K have exceeded the heatwave threshold Based on maximum temperatures recorded up to and including yesterday, the places shown in the map below have started to meet the criteria 👇 pic.twitter.com/vsBKWnZsOC — Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2023

Met Office declares a heatwave

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

Temperatures in the region scaled as high as 30C in Argyll in the last few days – with a prolonged period of dry weather.

Yesterday, in the Highlands, from Inverness to as far south as Fort William torrential rain hit the area.

Thunderstorms are predicted again today, until 9pm throughout the Highlands, with the Met Office advising of areas that can be flooded quickly.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️ Heavy and thundery showers across western Northern Ireland and Scotland NOW – 2100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UzQQk1gy5W — Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2023

In a weather warning issued for the Highlands and for Ireland, it said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, especially across Northern Ireland

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”