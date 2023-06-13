It’s official – there’s a heatwave in the Highlands, Met Office confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s official – there’s a heatwave in the Highlands, Met Office confirms

The weather agency has also updated a weather warning for the area.

By Louise Glen
Loch Morlich busy during the heatwave with people in water and on sand.
Costa del Strathspey? Loch Morlich packed with sun-seekers during the heatwave. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Highlands are in the middle of a heatwave the Met Office has confirmed.

Highlanders may already be hearing rumbles of thunder as the weather agency has also updated its weather warnings across the region.

Thunder and lightning, hailstones and up to 1.9ins (50mm) of rain may fall before 9pm tonight.

In Glencoe and Fort William temperatures will reach 24C today, 23Cin Halkirk in the Far North, while Ullapool will reach 22C.

Parts of Argyll, the west Highlands, Inverness, the Cairngorms and parts of Speyside reached the temperature threshold on three or more consecutive days.

 

Met Office declares a heatwave

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

Temperatures in the region scaled as high as 30C in Argyll in the last few days – with a prolonged period of dry weather.

Yesterday, in the Highlands, from Inverness to as far south as Fort William torrential rain hit the area.

Thunderstorms are predicted again today, until 9pm throughout the Highlands, with the Met Office advising of areas that can be flooded quickly.

In a weather warning issued for the Highlands and for Ireland, it said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, especially across Northern Ireland

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

Drivers rescued after being trapped by landslides near Glencoe

