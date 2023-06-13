Cricket: Scotland defeated by West Indies in World Cup qualifier warm-up game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland were beaten by 93 runs by the West Indies as their preparations for the World Cup qualifier continue.

The Saltires took on Caribbean opposition at the Harare Sports Club ahead of their opening qualifying tournament game against Ireland next Wednesday.

Having won the toss Scots captain Richie Berrington opted to put the Windies in to bat and was rewarded early on by his bowlers with Chris Sole striking three times in the first six overs to remove Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks.

Shai Hope’s 57 and a knock of 32 from Keacy Carty improved the Windies’ position before 30 from Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd’s impressive 53 from 32 balls lifted them to 264 all out.

Sole was the pick of the Scotland bowlers with 4-51 from his 10 overs, while 20-year-old Jack Jarvis chipped in with 3-25 and Chris Greaves took the other wickets to finish with 3-47.

Scotland have been bowled out for 171, with @windiescricket winning our opening warm-up game in Harare by 93 runs 🤝#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/TKMtXd5ZhN — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 13, 2023

In their chase the Saltires lost opener Chris McBride for six before Aberdonian Matthew Cross (37) and Brandon McMullen (38) steadied things.

But once they were out Scotland subsided quickly: George Munsey fell for a duck, skipper Berrington made eight, Aberdonian Michael Leask was snared for six, Greaves departed for one and Jarvis could only make five.

Some useful lower order hitting from Sole – 24 off 18 balls – and Alasdair Evans – 28 from 23 balls – made it a more respectable total, but the Scots were bowled out for 171.

Yannic Cariah was the standout bowler for West Indies with figures of 4-46, Chase claimed 3-40 and Mayers, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph picked up a wicket apiece.

Scotland face Zimbabwe on Thursday in their last warm-up game before the qualifier gets underway.