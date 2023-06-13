Cricket: Scotland defeated by West Indies in World Cup qualifier warm-up game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Scotland defeated by West Indies in World Cup qualifier warm-up game

The Saltires lost by 93 runs in Harare.

By Callum Law
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies

Scotland were beaten by 93 runs by the West Indies as their preparations for the World Cup qualifier continue.

The Saltires took on Caribbean opposition at the Harare Sports Club ahead of their opening qualifying tournament game against Ireland next Wednesday.

Having won the toss Scots captain Richie Berrington opted to put the Windies in to bat and was rewarded early on by his bowlers with Chris Sole striking three times in the first six overs to remove Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks.

Shai Hope’s 57 and a knock of 32 from Keacy Carty improved the Windies’ position before 30 from Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd’s impressive 53 from 32 balls lifted them to 264 all out.

Sole was the pick of the Scotland bowlers with 4-51 from his 10 overs, while 20-year-old Jack Jarvis chipped in with 3-25 and Chris Greaves took the other wickets to finish with 3-47.

In their chase the Saltires lost opener Chris McBride for six before Aberdonian Matthew Cross (37) and Brandon McMullen (38) steadied things.

But once they were out Scotland subsided quickly: George Munsey fell for a duck, skipper Berrington made eight, Aberdonian Michael Leask was snared for six, Greaves departed for one and Jarvis could only make five.

Some useful lower order hitting from Sole – 24 off 18 balls – and Alasdair Evans – 28 from 23 balls – made it a more respectable total, but the Scots were bowled out for 171.

Yannic Cariah was the standout bowler for West Indies with figures of 4-46, Chase claimed 3-40 and Mayers, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph picked up a wicket apiece.

Scotland face Zimbabwe on Thursday in their last warm-up game before the qualifier gets underway.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Hill farmer calls for urgent approval of bracken herbicide
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
REVIEW: Elton John adds luster to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Hercules aircraft stage poignant fly past at RAF Lossiemouth for last time
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Huntly school drops metal and woodwork due to lack of teachers
Locator of Cairnbulg Harbour
Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan makes coaching move
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen - after Dons agree…
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
More 'innocent lives' will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns
Matthew Cross scored 37 in Scotland's defeat to West Indies
Men on 'offensive weapon' charge after alleged street fight