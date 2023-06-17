Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch

During the prolonged warm weather the chance of blue-green algae increases significantly. 

By Lauren Taylor
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Blue-green algae are noticed when their concentrations increase and form "blooms" or scums that resemble blue-green paint. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Highland Council has issued a new blue-green algae warning after it was identified in a loch near Fort Augustus.

As a precaution, the local authority is advising that Loch Tarff, near Fort Augustus, should be avoided by pets and people.

The potentially toxic algae was reported on Thursday and has been verified by Sepa.

During the current period of prolonged warm weather the chance of blue-green algae increases significantly.

It can be found in ponds, lochs, canals, and even rivers.

Sometimes the blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, forms blooms that can release toxins into the water around it.

Contact with blue-green algae can have health effects for humans and animals – it can even prove fatal.

The situation is currently being investigated by Highland Council’s environmental health department in partnership with NHS Highland’s public health department and wider colleagues.

Notices will be posted next to the loch with a warning that contact with the algal scum should be avoided.

People are warned not to let their dogs swim in water that looks to be infected. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

What should you do if you find blue-green algae?

If you spot blue-green algae you should immediately report it to Sepa or through Hydrology’s Blooming Algae app.

Do not touch anything you might suspect of being blue-green algae.

Effects on people coming into contact with toxic scums include skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting and diarrhea, fever, and pains in muscles and joints.

Dog owners must get their pet to a vet for treatment as soon as possible if they have swum in water that could be infected.

According to the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to dog health, The Kennel Club, it can kill dogs in five minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event
Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be accredited by Scottish Book Trust as a Reading School. Image: Shetland Islands Council.
Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]