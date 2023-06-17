King Charles praises ‘fine traditions’ in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles praises ‘fine traditions’ in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious return

Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun.

By Denny Andonova
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The sun was shining warm and bright as the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games made a glorious return today.

Thousands packed the green lawn at the village’s Pleasure Park to watch heavy and light athletes go head to head in a heated competition of strength and resilience.

The sound of pipes soared through the air as locals and tourists flooded into the arena to witness the colourful spectacle of traditional games and sports.

Hailing decades of heritage and history, this year’s 93rd anniversary of the “sunshine sports” was all the more special.

King sends ‘good wishes’ to locals and visitors

Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and “local loon” Sandy Mason welcomed the crowds with a heartfelt message to the “wonderful” local community from King Charles.

Having been given “a flavour of the beautiful and historic village” two years ago, His Majesty praised the “deep roots” of the event.

The message read: “I was pleased to be reminded of the deep and historic roots of the Oldmeldrum Sports and of the fine traditions that continue to be observed.

Picture of the 200m run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I send my warm good wishes to all those gathered for this year’s Oldmeldrum Sports along with my hopes for the most enjoyable day and memorable event.”

The crowd stood in awe before erupting in loud applause as Mr Mason read out the message from the King.

As a special guest of the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games, he then shared his “deep connection” with this “iconic” community gathering.

Inverurie pipe band. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “I would pass this field every day in the week leading up to Sports day and watch with great anticipation as the arena, the marquee and the family fair took shape.

“Sports day provided many happy childhood memories for me with its kilts, its cabers, its celebrities and of course its candy floss.

“I think we are very lucky to live in such beautiful part of the world but we are also very lucky to see our community flourish due to the incredible work of so many volunteers.”

Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games awe tourists

People of all ages from far and near spend the day in the sun to experience the “burst of Scottish culture and traditions” as athletes sweated it out in the arena.

Carsten and Marlene Kotonski, from Munich, have been travelling the north of Scotland in their campervan for the last week.

And while they have “really enjoyed” everything they have seen along their way so far, the “sunshine sports” provided a completely different experience for them.

Mr Carsten said: “It’s our first time here and we’ve been amazed at how wonderful Scotland is – the culture, the scenery, the gardens, the castles and now this.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We have similar competitions in Munich, but nothing like this. It’s so interesting, so colourful and so different. It’s been a fantastic day.

“The pipe bands and the Highland dancers have definitely been a highlight for us – it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before. And the people are so friendly and relaxed.”

Meanwhile, Lesley and John Robb, who came with their eight-year-old daughter Ruby and son Alfie, one, were happy to have such a fun family event “right on their doorstep”.

