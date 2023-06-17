King Charles praises ‘fine traditions’ in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sun was shining warm and bright as the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games made a glorious return today.

Thousands packed the green lawn at the village’s Pleasure Park to watch heavy and light athletes go head to head in a heated competition of strength and resilience.

The sound of pipes soared through the air as locals and tourists flooded into the arena to witness the colourful spectacle of traditional games and sports.

Hailing decades of heritage and history, this year’s 93rd anniversary of the “sunshine sports” was all the more special.

King sends ‘good wishes’ to locals and visitors

Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and “local loon” Sandy Mason welcomed the crowds with a heartfelt message to the “wonderful” local community from King Charles.

Having been given “a flavour of the beautiful and historic village” two years ago, His Majesty praised the “deep roots” of the event.

The message read: “I was pleased to be reminded of the deep and historic roots of the Oldmeldrum Sports and of the fine traditions that continue to be observed.

“I send my warm good wishes to all those gathered for this year’s Oldmeldrum Sports along with my hopes for the most enjoyable day and memorable event.”

The crowd stood in awe before erupting in loud applause as Mr Mason read out the message from the King.

As a special guest of the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games, he then shared his “deep connection” with this “iconic” community gathering.

He said: “I would pass this field every day in the week leading up to Sports day and watch with great anticipation as the arena, the marquee and the family fair took shape.

“Sports day provided many happy childhood memories for me with its kilts, its cabers, its celebrities and of course its candy floss.

“I think we are very lucky to live in such beautiful part of the world but we are also very lucky to see our community flourish due to the incredible work of so many volunteers.”

Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games awe tourists

People of all ages from far and near spend the day in the sun to experience the “burst of Scottish culture and traditions” as athletes sweated it out in the arena.

Carsten and Marlene Kotonski, from Munich, have been travelling the north of Scotland in their campervan for the last week.

And while they have “really enjoyed” everything they have seen along their way so far, the “sunshine sports” provided a completely different experience for them.

Mr Carsten said: “It’s our first time here and we’ve been amazed at how wonderful Scotland is – the culture, the scenery, the gardens, the castles and now this.

“We have similar competitions in Munich, but nothing like this. It’s so interesting, so colourful and so different. It’s been a fantastic day.

“The pipe bands and the Highland dancers have definitely been a highlight for us – it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before. And the people are so friendly and relaxed.”

Meanwhile, Lesley and John Robb, who came with their eight-year-old daughter Ruby and son Alfie, one, were happy to have such a fun family event “right on their doorstep”.