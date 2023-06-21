‘It’s heartbreaking’: Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the problems at Aviemore’s busy Loch Morlich beach?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the problems at Aviemore’s busy Loch Morlich beach?

Last week a responsible camping plea was issued after at least 10 fires were reported around Loch Morlich over one weekend.

By John Ross
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls are growing for a legal crackdown on antisocial behaviour at one of the north’s busiest beaches.

Thousands of people spend days – and nights – at Loch Morlich, near Aviemore, in the summer months.

As we hit the tourist season and incidences of bad behaviour and fires increase, a community group is seeking action.

The Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust (AGCT) wants bye-laws to be used to  effectively ban camping, fires and barbeques near the beach.

The measures would be similar to those covering camping and fires in areas of Loch Lomond.

The call comes as the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has revealed it is considering fire management bye-laws as part of a wider plan.

What are the Loch Morlich demands?

AGCT wants bye-laws introduced at Glenmore Forest Park.

It it seeking the measures to ban fires, including charcoal barbeques, in forest areas,  such as the beach and foreshore of Loch Morlich.

They would also prohibit camping on the beach and foreshore and within 100 metres of the loch except on a designated campsite.

“By keeping the request for bye-laws specific to Loch Morlich, we believe this is an appropriate and justifiable solution to minimise the anti-social behaviours we have all witnessed”, the trust said.

Is it what locals want?

It says the laws would also support rangers with re-enforcement measures to protect the environment and reduce fire risk.

The proposal received strong local support at a recent community meeting and has been welcomed by many people on social media.

AGCT chair Duncan Swarbrick said: “We were delighted that there was a strong attendance from community and stakeholders and were impressed with the unanimity in the room supporting the need for action to be taken and for by-laws to be introduced.”

Wildfire damage in woodland near Loch Morlich in 2021. Image: Forestry And Land Scotland

The situation was highlighted by Judy Mackenzie who posted while at the beach.

“Fires already on the go, hammocks and washing lines between trees, music blaring, 6 and 8 man tents pitched across pathways, litter, urinating (and the other) and there’s also a generator humming away.

“We’ve been coming to Glenmore for over 35 years and it’s heartbreaking to see what’s become of the area.”

Isabella Brannan Dillon added: “My family were on the campsite we went to the Loch and certain people had used the woods before the beach as a human toilet not even burying it was disgusting.

“There has to be some rules if this is to stop.”

Graeme Steel had a different view, saying: “Surely BBQs could be allowed in specific areas on beach. Or even provided.

“Other countries manage this.”

New rules for fire management could be on the way

CNPA has urged the public to camp responsibly after at least 10 fires were reported around Loch Morlich over a weekend.

Chief executive Grant Moir now says action to tackle fires could be on the way.

“We are looking at all options for the Cairngorms National Park to manage fire risk including looking at the potential for ‘fire management’ bye-laws.”

He said it will be discussed with the park authority board “in due course”.

But he said bye-laws could take some time to introduce.

“Even if the park authority were to go down this route it is not a quick process as there is significant formal public consultation that would need to take place first.”

Landowner FLS said it welcomes people who exercise their right of responsible access to the land that it manages.

“However, the behaviour of some irresponsible people has been causing a continued range of issues, including parking issues, littering and the lighting of campfires during times of heightened wildfire risk.”

“Wildfires are a significant concern given the changing climate.

CNPA chief executive Grant Moir

A spokesman said it is working with CNPA, Highland Council, police and the  community to resolve issues.

MP Drew Hendry is seeking ideas from locals and key bodies for a shared community report.

There is growing concern about fires and barbecues in Glenmore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said incidents are “an almost daily occurrence” at places like Loch Morlich.

“We need a workable solution to protect our land from fires that could have been prevented and from the disrespectful behaviours that have become all too commonplace; woodlands strewn with rubbish and faeces.”

A call for bye-laws in Glenmore was made last year by Highland Council convener Bill Lobban.

Seasonal bye-laws covering camping and fires are in effect in parts of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Conversation