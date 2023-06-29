Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly

Investigators have made recommendations after the crew was unable to recover him from the water.

By David Mackay
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
The owners of the Copious have made improvements following the death. Image: David Meek/Marine Traffic

A fisherman who died after falling from a trawler off the Shetland coast was not wearing his lifejacket correctly, investigators have concluded.

Frantic crew members on the Copious tried unsuccessfully to recover deckhand Edison Lacaste, from the Philippines, when fell overboard at about 3am on February 18, 2021.

However, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital after eventually being recovered from the sea by a coastguard helicopter.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has now concluded an investigation into the incident, making recommendations to the coastguard for new regulations to be introduced to help recover crew who fall overboard into the water.

What happened on the Copious?

The Copious had left Lerwick two days earlier after landing their previous catch and replenishing their stocks of ice.

The vessel was approaching the end of its trawl about 34 miles south-east of Shetland when the crew was attempting to winch up the slack on the middle towing wire.

Mr Lacaste stepped onto the stern bulwark and asked for a crew member to hold the back of his lifejacket while he made repairs to the trawl gear.

However, as the crew member and skipper both turned around from completing their own tasks, they saw him lose balance and fall overboard.

A rope and a ladder were thrown into the water in an attempt to retrieve him but he was swept away by the sea.

Approximate location of incident

Another fishing vessel, Reliance III, responded to a mayday call for help and Mr Lacaste, who had worked on the Copious for five years, was recovered about an hour after falling into the sea.

He was flown to Lerwick and transferred to Gilbert Bain Hospital where he was declared dead despite the best efforts of staff.

Post-accident examinations established his lifejacket was set to 52 inches with no evidence of adjustment. His own waist was measured at 32 inches.

The MAIB says, as a result, the lifejacket did not hold his airways clear while he was in the water and he drowned.

Changes from Copious owners since accident

Since the incident, the owners of the Copious have replaced it with a new and larger vessel with upgraded safety features.

New man overboard equipment has been purchased to provide a way of recovering an unconscious person from the water and crew have been provided higher buoyancy lifeboats as well as immersion suits.

The MAIB has made no recommendations to the owners of the Copious following the death of the deckhand due to the actions they have taken.

However, a recommendation has been made to the coastguard to amend regulations to require fishing vessels to ensure they have an efficient way of recovering an unconscious person from the water and be able to demonstrate it during an inspection.

