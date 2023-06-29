Orkney looks to Scandinavia and the Channel Islands in proposed breakaway bid

Next week, councillors in Orkney will be invited to back an exploration of “alternative forms of governance” put forward by the council leader.

James Stockan has submitted a motion to go to full council.

In it, he says the council should investigate its Nordic connections, crown dependencies, and other options.

It should do this, he says, because of the treatment the council gets in funding and policy support.

The motion in full states: “Due to historical and contemporary challenges in relation to equitable capital and revenue funding, and policy support across our island communities, Orkney Islands Council should now explore options for alternative models of governance that provide greater fiscal security and economic opportunity for the islands of Orkney.

“Those investigations to include Nordic connections, crown dependencies, and other options for greater subsidiarity and autonomy to be presented to the community for consideration.”

The motion has been supported by the council’s depute leader Heather Woodbridge.

Could Orkney be like the Faroes or the Isle of Man?

In a report accompanying the motion it is stated that the investigations would be “broad in nature”.

In investigating Nordic connections, the council could look at the Faroe Islands, as they are a self-governing territory of Denmark, the report says.

It may also look at the status of British Crown Dependencies, such as Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

Another example would be British Overseas Territories such as the Falkland Islands.

The council would be unlikely to get any financial support to pursue its case for alternative governance models.

So, the report says, the costs would have to be borne by Orkney Council.

It also states that the reporting and public consultation would “require a significant volume of officer work” for the council.

There would be significant expense “in terms of officer time” the report says.

As such, “the council would need to be clear about the perceived benefits before committing any significant level of resource.”