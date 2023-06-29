Orkney looks to Scandinavia and the Channel Islands in proposed breakaway bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney looks to Scandinavia and the Channel Islands in proposed breakaway bid

Councillor James Stockan says isles council should explore nordic links, crown dependencies, and other options

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Council leader James Stockan. Image supplied by Orkney Islands Council
Orkney Council leader James Stockan. Image supplied by Orkney Islands Council Date; Unknown; d642d6a2-ad15-4847-9d57-92c0b18d74db

Next week, councillors in Orkney will be invited to back an exploration of “alternative forms of governance” put forward by the council leader.

James Stockan has submitted a motion to go to full council.

In it, he says the council should investigate its Nordic connections, crown dependencies, and other options.

It should do this, he says, because of the treatment the council gets in funding and policy support.

The motion in full states: “Due to historical and contemporary challenges in relation to equitable capital and revenue funding, and policy support across our island communities, Orkney Islands Council should now explore options for alternative models of governance that provide greater fiscal security and economic opportunity for the islands of Orkney.

“Those investigations to include Nordic connections, crown dependencies, and other options for greater subsidiarity and autonomy to be presented to the community for consideration.”

The motion has been supported by the council’s depute leader Heather Woodbridge.

Could Orkney be like the Faroes or the Isle of Man?

In a report accompanying the motion it is stated that the investigations would be “broad in nature”.

In investigating Nordic connections, the council could look at the Faroe Islands, as they are a self-governing territory of Denmark, the report says.

It may also look at the status of British Crown Dependencies, such as Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

Another example would be British Overseas Territories such as the Falkland Islands.

The council would be unlikely to get any financial support to pursue its case for alternative governance models.

So, the report says, the costs would have to be borne by Orkney Council.

It also states that the reporting and public consultation would “require a significant volume of officer work” for the council.

There would be significant expense “in terms of officer time” the report says.

As such, “the council would need to be clear about the perceived benefits before committing any significant level of resource.”

