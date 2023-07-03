Pensioner murdered and woman found dead as police descend on Highland village

A woman has died and a man has been murdered in the Caithness village of Keiss in the Highlands.

Police said they discovered the body of a 74-year-old man in a house yesterday and later that of a woman, 39, in the grounds of Keiss Castle.

Police say investigations are continuing – but believe the case is linked.

They said there was no threat to the wider public.

Yesterday a full scale search was launched in the Caithness village of Keiss.

Detective chief inspector Brian Geddes said: “Following concerns being raised, around 12.05am on Sunday July 2 the body of a 74-year-old man was found within a property at Robertson Crescent in Keiss.

“His death is being treated as murder.

“The body of a 39-year-old woman was found within the grounds of Keiss Castle around 8pm on the same day during a police search.

“An investigation is ongoing but we are treating these incidents as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.

Keiss residents shocked over murder and death of woman

“A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues.”

Local residents are speaking of their shock.

One woman said: “The woman who has died moved to the village about a year ago. I understand an older man came to visit her at the weekend and this happened.

“We can not believe it. It is completely shocking.”

More to follow.