Police and coastguard attend major incident at Keiss in the Highlands

The police and coastguard were called to a major incident in the Highland village of Keiss.

The emergency services were called at 2.40pm on Sunday.

Police said they could not provide any more details at this time and the exact nature of the incident is unknown.

But it is understood it involved a search of some kind near the village, which is located near John o’ Groats.

Locals reported roads in the village were closed and police were looking around.

Shetland Coastguard control room sent the Wick RNLI team, as well as coastguard teams from Scrabster, Duncansby and Melvich to the scene.

The Rescue 151 helicopter from Inverness was also sent to the location.

But a coastguard spokesman said the operation was police-led and he could not provide any more information.

The coastguard operation was stood down at 8.20pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said they had no appliances at the scene.

Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.