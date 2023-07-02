Police and coastguard attend major incident at Keiss in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and coastguard attend major incident at Keiss in the Highlands

Four coastguard teams along with a rescue helicopter were called to the scene.

By Cameron Roy
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.

The police and coastguard were called to a major incident in the Highland village of Keiss.

The emergency services were called at 2.40pm on Sunday.

Police said they could not provide any more details at this time and the exact nature of the incident is unknown.

But it is understood it involved a search of some kind near the village, which is located near John o’ Groats.

The usually quiet village of Keiss in Caithness. Image: Bob Wilson.

Locals reported roads in the village were closed and police were looking around.

Shetland Coastguard control room sent the Wick RNLI team, as well as coastguard teams from Scrabster, Duncansby and Melvich to the scene.

The Rescue 151 helicopter from Inverness was also sent to the location.

But a coastguard spokesman said the operation was police-led and he could not provide any more information.

The coastguard operation was stood down at 8.20pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said they had no appliances at the scene.

Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

