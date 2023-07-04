Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links

Winter Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead and seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry are the latest Scottish sporting stars sign up for the Wapp Celebrity Series event at Trump International Links at Balmedie this summer.

They will be joining former Aberdeen and Scotland footballer Gordon Strachan in a star-studded line-up.

Heading to the Aberdeenshire venue for the first time between August 23-27, the Legends Tour’s 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will see golfing greats including major winners Ian Woosnam, Tom Lehman and Michael Campbell battle for glory at the stunning Scottish links layout.

As the official tournament gets under way, the popular Wapp Celebrity Series will help kickstart the week’s golf on August 23 as stars from the world of sport and entertainment including Dons legend Strachan, journalist and broadcaster Dan Walker and legendary Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings compete over 18 holes.

A whole host of other famous faces are also set to compete at the Wapp Celebrity Series event in Scotland, with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, television and film star James Nesbitt and former rugby union player Mike Tindall all having previously been announced as taking part.

Also now confirmed as taking part in Scotland is Winter Olympic curling gold medallist Muirhead.

A former skip of the British Olympic curling team, the 33-year-old led the team to gold at last year’s Winter Olympic games – Team GB’s only gold in Beijing.

Muirhead said: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind year or so since we won gold in Beijing. Retiring from curling certainly left me with a lot more time to spend out on the golf course.”

A keen golfer who plays off scratch, Muirhead previously made the final 16 in the British girls’ championship and turned down a number of scholarships to play the sport in the United States.

She added: “Being able to play one of the best courses in Scotland in a competitive environment will certainly take me back to my days as a youth golfer – except this time there will be quite a big crowd there so that will be a little different!

“At the end of the day though we’re there to have some fun, to try to qualify for the Wapp Celebrity Series Grand Final and the chance to win a share of £100,000 for charity.”

Putting tips is on agenda for Hendry

Professional snooker player Hendry, a 3.4 handicap golfer, will also be appearing at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.

One of the most successful players in the sport’s history, the 54-year-old has won seven world titles, with his first at just 21 years and 106 days in 1990 making him the youngest ever victor at the Crucible Theatre.

He said: “The event promises to be a load of fun with so many great names from the world of sport and entertainment teeing it up.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside one of the Legends Tour players also and seeing if I can pick up a tip or two – especially with my putting!”

Despite only opening in 2012, Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen has established itself as one of the finest courses in the UK.

General tickets are now on sale for the week of golf, with adult day tickets priced at £15, £10 for concessions (over 50s) and free entry for juniors (under-16s), while season passes are also available.

Phil Harrison, chief executive officer of the Legends Tour, said: “We are delighted to have so many great sporting icons from Scotland, and from across the UK, joining us at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen for the Wapp Celebrity Series.

“The tournament will be the last opportunity celebrities have to qualify for the Wapp Celebrity Series Grand Final in Mauritius later this year to play for a share of £100,000 for charity.

“With that in mind, it promises to be a great day for all fans, so make sure you grab some tickets and come down to see the celebrities and the Legends Tour professionals up close.”

As part of the week’s golf festivities, the Legends Tour is offering amateur players the chance to tee it up alongside the professionals in the Alliance Series.

Limited places remain available for the exclusive opportunity which allows players to live the life of a golfing legend, playing alongside two professionals in a team event format, as well as in an individual tournament against other Alliance competitors, in front of crowds and TV cameras.