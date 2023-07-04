Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links

Balmedie venue gears up for sporting aces as the chase is on for places in the Wapp Celebrity Series Grand Final in Mauritius and the chance to play for a share of £100,000 for charity.

By Paul Chalk
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour

Winter Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead and seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry are the latest Scottish sporting stars sign up for the Wapp Celebrity Series event at Trump International Links at Balmedie this summer.

They will be joining former Aberdeen and Scotland footballer Gordon Strachan in a star-studded line-up.

Heading to the Aberdeenshire venue for the first time between August 23-27, the Legends Tour’s 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship will see golfing greats including major winners Ian Woosnam, Tom Lehman and Michael Campbell battle for glory at the stunning Scottish links layout.

As the official tournament gets under way, the popular Wapp Celebrity Series will help kickstart the week’s golf on August 23 as stars from the world of sport and entertainment including Dons legend Strachan, journalist and broadcaster Dan Walker and legendary Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings compete over 18 holes.

A whole host of other famous faces are also set to compete at the Wapp Celebrity Series event in Scotland, with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, television and film star James Nesbitt and former rugby union player Mike Tindall all having previously been announced as taking part.

Also now confirmed as taking part in Scotland is Winter Olympic curling gold medallist Muirhead.

Curling star Eve Muirhead.

A former skip of the British Olympic curling team, the 33-year-old led the team to gold at last year’s Winter Olympic games – Team GB’s only gold in Beijing.

Muirhead said: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind year or so since we won gold in Beijing. Retiring from curling certainly left me with a lot more time to spend out on the golf course.”

A keen golfer who plays off scratch, Muirhead previously made the final 16 in the British girls’ championship and turned down a number of scholarships to play the sport in the United States.

She added: “Being able to play one of the best courses in Scotland in a competitive environment will certainly take me back to my days as a youth golfer – except this time there will be quite a big crowd there so that will be a little different!

“At the end of the day though we’re there to have some fun, to try to qualify for the Wapp Celebrity Series Grand Final and the chance to win a share of £100,000 for charity.”

Putting tips is on agenda for Hendry

Professional snooker player Hendry, a 3.4 handicap golfer, will also be appearing at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.

One of the most successful players in the sport’s history, the 54-year-old has won seven world titles, with his first at just 21 years and 106 days in 1990 making him the youngest ever victor at the Crucible Theatre.

He said: “The event promises to be a load of fun with so many great names from the world of sport and entertainment teeing it up.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside one of the Legends Tour players also and seeing if I can pick up a tip or two – especially with my putting!”

Seven-times snooker world champion Stephen Hendry. Image: Kenny Elrick

Despite only opening in 2012, Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen has established itself as one of the finest courses in the UK.

General tickets are now on sale for the week of golf, with adult day tickets priced at £15, £10 for concessions (over 50s) and free entry for juniors (under-16s), while season passes are also available.

Phil Harrison, chief executive officer of the Legends Tour, said: “We are delighted to have so many great sporting icons from Scotland, and from across the UK, joining us at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen for the Wapp Celebrity Series.

“The tournament will be the last opportunity celebrities have to qualify for the Wapp Celebrity Series Grand Final in Mauritius later this year to play for a share of £100,000 for charity.

“With that in mind, it promises to be a great day for all fans, so make sure you grab some tickets and come down to see the celebrities and the Legends Tour professionals up close.”

As part of the week’s golf festivities, the Legends Tour is offering amateur players the chance to tee it up alongside the professionals in the Alliance Series.

Limited places remain available for the exclusive opportunity which allows players to live the life of a golfing legend, playing alongside two professionals in a team event format, as well as in an individual tournament against other Alliance competitors, in front of crowds and TV cameras.

More from Press and Journal

Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…
John McDonald - Managing director of Opito UK
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Luxury Aberdeenshire glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government