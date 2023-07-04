Holyrood ‘looking forward’ to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance arrangements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Holyrood ‘looking forward’ to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance arrangements

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur says it shouldn't take a "leap in the dark" to resolve issues.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has said ministers look forward to working with Orkney council to develop alternative governance arrangements, following today’s vote.

This morning saw 15 of Orkney’s 21 councillors back a motion from the council leader James Stockan.

The motion said the local authority should look at the options for alternative governance arrangements – potentially opening the door to a variety of new scenarios.

Among these are Orkney becoming a crown dependency or even a self-governing territory .

This comes following frustrations from Orkney council on a number of issues.

Not least of these is the perceived unfairness in the settlement it receives from the government.

Another issue is a lack of Road Equivalent Tariff on the Pentland Firth ferry routes.

Scottish Government ‘committed to building a stronger relationship’

And more recently, there has been a lack of progress on securing a new internal ferry fleet for the islands.

The Scottish Government’s local government empowerment Minister Joe FitzPatrick responded this afternoon.

He said: “We are committed to building a stronger relationship with local government with mutual trust at its core.

“The joint Local Governance Review with Cosla was established to consider how power and resources should be shared between national and local government and with communities.

Joe FitzPatrick MSP. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

“Scottish ministers look forward to working closely with Orkney Islands Council and other local partners to develop alternative governance arrangements on the Orkney islands which can demonstrate strong potential to improve outcomes for local people.

Mr FitzPatrick also said, along with Cosla, they have launched the Verity House Agreement.

This, he said, takes into account the idea that councils know best how to serve the people in their communities.

He added: “This is just the start of the process. We look forward to working further with Cosla and councils in the interests of the people of Scotland.”

Orkney MSP says islanders ‘feel angry’

Orkney’s own member of Scottish Parliament, Liam McArthur, also responded to today’s news from the council chamber.

Mr McArthur recognised the ill-feeling that has developed in Orkney.

Liam McArthur MSP for Orkney.

He also said it shouldn’t take a constitutional change to resolve the issues the area is having.

Mr McArthur said: “People in Orkney certainly feel angry at the Scottish Government’s failure to engage meaningfully on how to replace Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet or bring Orkney Island Council’s funding more in line with other island authorities.

“However, they may also be concerned at the time and resource that could be taken up exploring different constitutional models, particularly when council resources are already under real pressure due to Scottish Government cuts.

“Procuring new ferries, introducing RET and delivering a fairer local authority settlement shouldn’t require a constitutional leap in the dark.

“It just requires the first minister to honour the commitments he made in the Islands Act he took through parliament.

“He needs to take seriously the ferries task force his government was responsible for establishing six months ago.”

