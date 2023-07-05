‘This is the right time to challenge government and look to the future’ says Orkney council leader

The leader of Orkney council has said now is the right time for the local authority to challenge government and look towards the islands’ future.

Councillors James Stockan spoke to the Press and Journal following Tuesday’s debate in the council chamber which saw elected members back the leader’s motion asking the council to explore options for alternative governance.

Mr Stockan praised the level of debate in the chamber.

It saw only six councillors out of 21 councillors not back the leader’s motion.

Some felt the council may not be able to afford the cost – in money or staff time – to explore the options.

Mr Stockan said: “What has been perceived as taking enormous amounts of time was if you investigated ad nauseum.

“If you went to community consultation on the largest scale, of course that would cost a lot.

“Taking that down into a much narrower field would save a fortune field.

“I’ve had many people who have offered to help if we were to look at these things.

“So, I don’t think the cost would be insurmountable.”

The next steps will see officers prepare a report for the council’s Policy and Resources Committee.

Some life is also given to the council’s existing constitutional reform committee.