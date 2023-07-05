‘This is the right time to challenge government and look to the future’ says Orkney council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This is the right time to challenge government and look to the future’ says Orkney council leader

James Stockan praised the level of debate heard as support was given to his motion.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney leader
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The leader of Orkney council has said now is the right time for the local authority to challenge government and look towards the islands’ future.

Councillors James Stockan spoke to the Press and Journal following Tuesday’s debate in the council chamber which saw elected members back the leader’s motion asking the council to explore options for alternative governance.

Mr Stockan praised the level of debate in the chamber.

It saw only six councillors out of 21 councillors not back the leader’s motion.

Some felt the council may not be able to afford the cost – in money or staff time – to explore the options.

Mr Stockan said: “What has been perceived as taking enormous amounts of time was if you investigated ad nauseum.

“If you went to community consultation on the largest scale, of course that would cost a lot.

“Taking that down into a much narrower field would save a fortune field.

“I’ve had many people who have offered to help if we were to look at these things.

“So, I don’t think the cost would be insurmountable.”

The next steps will see officers prepare a report for the council’s Policy and Resources Committee.

Some life is also given to the council’s existing constitutional reform committee.

More from Press and Journal

Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
NHS at 75: Hope and uncertainty in Aberdeen ahead of National Health Service launch…
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew's 30% bigger boat
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Our food and drink firms face too many policy roadblocks
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: An even keel is fundamental to getting oil and gas transition right