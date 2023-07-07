More than 100 travellers heading for cancelled Tiree Music Festival sheltered at Oban ferry terminal

More than 100 stranded travellers from the cancelled Tiree Music Festival have been provided emergency overnight shelter by CalMac.

About 2,000 people were due to pack the island event this weekend until it was cancelled late yesterday due to extreme weather.

One ferry taking festival-goers to the island was only 30 minutes away from berthing when the organisers announced the cancellation, but was forced to return to Oban due to the conditions.

Aid after Tiree Music Festival cancellation

After the cancellation was confirmed, islanders threw their doors open to those already on Tiree who had become stranded.

Campers, glampers and staff were all told to vacate the site due to forecasts of 45mph gusts of wind.

CalMac also provided relief to those due to attend Tiree Music Festival who had been forced to turn back.

The Oban terminal building remained open overnight last night with more than 100 passengers provided with shelter, food and water.

Staff liaised with the Royal Hotel Oban to bring duvets, pillows and refreshments to make the stay as comfortable as possible before onward travel options resumed this morning.

Robert Morrison, operations director of CalMac, explained the severe weather meant the MV Clansman sailing to Tiree could not dock at the port and returned to Oban at about 10.30pm last night.

He said: “As soon as we were aware of the situation, the CalMac port team in Oban opened up the terminal building and staffed it throughout the night to ensure all those who were in need of shelter were provided with a safe, warm and dry place to spend the night, as no public transport options were available at that time of night.

“We estimate that between 110 and 120 people required to be accommodated in our Oban terminal building overnight.

“I want to put on record our thanks to all those who assisted with a difficult situation last night and especially the crew of MV Clansman and Oban port staff, who made sure that all passengers who were caught up in the late cancellation of the Tiree Music Festival, were brought safely back to Oban and made comfortable for the night in our terminal office.

“Our local port team in Tiree will assist and support all affected customers to get back to the mainland as required.”