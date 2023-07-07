More than 100 travellers heading for cancelled Tiree Music Festival sheltered at Oban ferry terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 travellers heading for cancelled Tiree Music Festival sheltered at Oban ferry terminal

A ferry to Tiree from the mainland had been forced to turn back due to the extreme weather.

By David Mackay
CalMac ferry in Oban bay with hill behind.
Festival-goers were stranded when their ferry was forced to turn back from Tiree. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More than 100 stranded travellers from the cancelled Tiree Music Festival have been provided emergency overnight shelter by CalMac.

About 2,000 people were due to pack the island event this weekend until it was cancelled late yesterday due to extreme weather.

One ferry taking festival-goers to the island was only 30 minutes away from berthing when the organisers announced the cancellation, but was forced to return to Oban due to the conditions.

Aid after Tiree Music Festival cancellation

After the cancellation was confirmed, islanders threw their doors open to those already on Tiree who had become stranded.

Campers, glampers and staff were all told to vacate the site due to forecasts of 45mph gusts of wind.

Tents were taken down in Tiree.
Festival-goers had to take down their tents in a hurry after the festival was cancelled. Image: Carolyn Macdonald.

CalMac also provided relief to those due to attend Tiree Music Festival who had been forced to turn back.

The Oban terminal building remained open overnight last night with more than 100 passengers provided with shelter, food and water.

Staff liaised with the Royal Hotel Oban to bring duvets, pillows and refreshments to make the stay as comfortable as possible before onward travel options resumed this morning.

The festival site on Tiree was due to be packed for the weekend. Image: Carolyn Macdonald

Robert Morrison, operations director of CalMac, explained the severe weather meant the MV Clansman sailing to Tiree could not dock at the port and returned to Oban at about 10.30pm last night.

He said: “As soon as we were aware of the situation, the CalMac port team in Oban opened up the terminal building and staffed it throughout the night to ensure all those who were in need of shelter were provided with a safe, warm and dry place to spend the night, as no public transport options were available at that time of night.

“We estimate that between 110 and 120 people required to be accommodated in our Oban terminal building overnight.

“I want to put on record our thanks to all those who assisted with a difficult situation last night and especially the crew of MV Clansman and Oban port staff, who made sure that all passengers who were caught up in the late cancellation of the Tiree Music Festival, were brought safely back to Oban and made comfortable for the night in our terminal office.

“Our local port team in Tiree will assist and support all affected customers to get back to the mainland as required.”

