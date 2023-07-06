600 people displaced as Tiree islanders come to the aid of stranded festival goers

Generous islanders have come to the aid of stranded festival goers as Tiree Music Festival was cancelled at the last minute.

Ahead of the first night of music, organisers decided to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.

As many as 1,000 people are displaced, as gusts of up to 45mph batter the island.

TMF was all ready to go when winds forced staff to help people quickly dismantle tents.

A spokeswoman for TMF said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tiree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

Organiser said 500 -600 people were displaced.

Tiree Music Festival: islanders come to the rescue

People on the island for the festival were asked to attend at An Talla, the island’s community centre.

It was at that point that islanders began to open their homes to the revellers.

One woman said: “I can accommodate a family, maybe four total give us a shout.”

Others then said they could provide a safe space for people.

Mairi MacKay wrote: “Gutted for you all but having survived Hurricane Tiree, you are all in great hands.

“The people of Tiree could not have been more accommodating and kind, wonderful people! Come back next year.”

‘Happy to help in any way we can’

On TMF’s social media, Heather McInnes wrote: “Disappointed for everyone, especially the organisers and those taking part.

“This must have been a very, very tough decision to make but safely comes first. Stay safe everyone. Bloody typical Scottish weather.”

Islander Morag Barrie wrote: “So sad for everyone. We walked by today and everyone was working so hard to set everything up & the buzz on the ferry this morning was phenomenal.

“Very happy to help in any way we can.”

Richard Dale wrote: “Tough call for the events team, I know how hard they all work to make this happen, it’s not easy and the island logistics make it even harder than a standard festival. Stay safe all. Scottish weather can be harsh sometimes.”

Marianne O’Neill said she was gutted for everyone. She said: “What a hard choice, I’m gutted for everyone, but sometimes there are rainbows in storms.

“You are in safe hands with the Tiree Community, survived 2015, having made new friends, and awesome experiences. Good luck to all, and safe return travels to all TMFers.”