Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye

A packed field of runners have braved the Glamaig Hill Race on Skye, which is dubbed as one of the toughest of its kind in Scotland.

Although the event is reasonably short with a distance of just under five miles, the ascent to the peak is punishing.

Runners have to climb about 2,500ft in the short distance to reach the summit of Glamaig before returning to the Sligachan Hotel.

The annual event, which is run by Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club, began in the 1980s and attracts a range of entrants eager to test themselves against the ascent in the Red Cuillin range.

This year’s men’s event was won by Alistair Thornton in a time of 51 minutes 29 seconds, while the women’s race was won by Ellen Downs in a time of 1 hour 6 minutes 54 seconds.

Photographers Simon Riddell and Dom Davda captured the best of the action.