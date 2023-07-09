Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye

The annual event is described as one of the toughest races in Scotland.

Runners make their way over the old bridge in Sligachan at the start of the Glamaig Hill Race. Image: Simon Riddell
Runners make their way over the old bridge in Sligachan at the start of the Glamaig Hill Race. Image: Simon Riddell
By David Mackay

A packed field of runners have braved the Glamaig Hill Race on Skye, which is dubbed as one of the toughest of its kind in Scotland.

Although the event is reasonably short with a distance of just under five miles, the ascent to the peak is punishing.

Runners have to climb about 2,500ft in the short distance to reach the summit of Glamaig before returning to the Sligachan Hotel.

The annual event, which is run by Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club, began in the 1980s and attracts a range of entrants eager to test themselves against the ascent in the Red Cuillin range. 

Glamaig Hill. Image: Simon Riddell

This year’s men’s event was won by Alistair Thornton in a time of 51 minutes 29 seconds, while the women’s race was won by Ellen Downs in a time of 1 hour 6 minutes 54 seconds.

Photographers Simon Riddell and Dom Davda captured the best of the action.

Runners set off from the Sligachan Hotel. Image: Simon Riddell
Runners make their way through the beautiful scenery. Image: Simon Riddell
Speeding by! Image: Dom Davda
Spectators with a great vantage point! Image: Dom Davda
Alistair Thornton cruises along the course. Image: Simon Riddell
A runner powers on. Image: Simon Riddell
Returning from the heights of Glamaig Hill. Image: Simon Riddell
Fastest male, Alistair Thornton as he crosses the finish with a finish time of 51m:29s. Image: Dom Davda
Cheers at the finish line! Image: Dom Davda
Fastest female, Ellen Downs with a finish time of 1h:06m:54s. Image: Dom Davda
Still smiling despite the gruelling course! Image: Dom Davda
High fives from the kids! Image: Simon Riddell
Muddy, exhausted but happy! Image: Dom Davda

