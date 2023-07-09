Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell to Aberdeen

Departed Dons goalkeeper Lewis has deservedly left with the thanks of his team-mates and supporters.

Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Farewell Joe Lewis, thanks for the memories – if there was a succinct way of summing up the reaction to the news on Friday of the 35 year-old’s departure from Aberdeen than the sentence above probably covers it.

Signed to little fanfare when he arrived from Cardiff City in 2016, Lewis quickly showed he was the man to fix what had been a problem position at Pittodrie by establishing himself not as the number one at the Dons, but arguably the best in the country.

Joe Lewis (left) during his first Aberdeen pre-season, with Adam Rooney, in 2016. Image: SNS.

Craig Gordon had the best defence in the country in front of him as Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering unbeaten treble-winners claimed a clean sweep of trophies domestically.

But Lewis was a key part in Aberdeen pushing the Hoops to the wire that season.

Lewis displays moments of individual brilliance from the start

The first real sign of what Derek McInnes had signed was evident in a 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie in October 2016.

Celtic claimed all three points that day – but the game was in the balance thanks to the efforts of Lewis. His fingertip save to deny Scott Sinclair is one of the best I’ve seen in my 22 years as a journalist.

Lewis quickly showed he was no one-season wonder as he built on an outstanding debut season with a series of consistent, composed displays.

Lewis’ first three seasons at Aberdeen are as good as you’ll get from any goalkeeper in the club’s history.

He was calmness personified, really.

A ball into the box needing dealt with to take the pressure off the defence? Lewis was your man.

Lewis was a goalkeeper worth 10 points a season to the Dons – and perhaps the club’s best since Snelders

There was nothing flash in his work – but there was brilliance and he was easily worth at least 10 points a season in terms to his club in his pomp.

The performance at Murrayfield against Hearts was one particular stand-out.

The Jambos should have put the Dons to the sword when they met in September 2017. They would have done, too, had it not been for a series of top-drawer saves by the Dons goalkeeper.

Football is a team game, but as one-man performances go, Lewis’ repelling of the Hearts attack that afternoon was outstanding.

In the end, the point gained from a goalless draw helped the Dons finish ahead of Rangers in second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis makes a save from Hearts’ Ross Callachan during a heroic individual performance at Murrayfield in 2017. Image: SNS.

For some Dons fans, Lewis is rated as the best goalkeeper the club has had since Theo Snelders in his pomp.

Given the Dutchman left the Dons in 1996 that’s a lot of goalkeepers who have been put behind Lewis in the Pittodrie pecking order in that 27-year period.

Powers may have waned but Lewis’ impact was significant at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald (L) and Mattie Pollock (R) celebrate after the club secured third place in the Scottish Premiership last season. Image: SNS

When you are so good at the top level then inevitably the only way to go is backwards, and the signs have been there for some time that Lewis’ tenure at Pittodrie was nearing an end.

Lewis was still first choice and the best goalkeeper at the club, however, as he headed towards his mid-30s, he was not the same player who had arrived.

He was still a fine goalkeeper and terrific shot-stopper, but the eternal curse of making a mistake when the last line of defence highlighted that his powers may be on the wane.

His confidence as a result seemed to take a knock, too, and the arrival of Kelle Roos last summer relegated Lewis to the back-up goalkeeper and signalled a changing of the guard.

It did not change his standing among players past and present, however – the reaction to his departure on Friday was telling.

When Roos suffered an injury the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, Lewis was brought back briefly for what was a wretched period for the club at the end of Jim Goodwin’s tenure.

In hindsight, he was on a hiding to nothing given morale was on the floor within the squad.

The Dons quickly brought in a loan goalkeeper in Jay Gorter ahead of Lewis and the Englishman’s final campaign with the Dons ended with him making just four appearances.

The arrival of Ross Doohan on Thursday signalled the end of an era at Pittodrie with Lewis’ departure from the club announced 24 hours later.

He leaves as he arrived, in low-key fashion, but departs Aberdeen with his head held high and the thanks of thousands for his efforts.

That he does so without a winner’s medal to show for his efforts seems unfair really.

But as he reportedly embarks on a new role as an agent it seems likely his clients can rely on him as his team-mates did – a safe pair of hands.

Joe Lewis applauds the Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

