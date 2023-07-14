Highland care service told to improve services by watchdog after ‘significant weaknesses’ found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland care service told to improve services by watchdog after ‘significant weaknesses’ found

Some people were unhappy with the way their visiting times were managed by the firm.

By Chris Cromar
Care worker helps elderly woman on zimmer frame.
Top-Care Inverness provides care for people in their homes. Image: Shutterstock.

A care at home service in Ross-shire has been told to improve by the care watchdog as users do not always get the support they need.

The findings come after the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to users of Dingwall-based Top-Care Inverness between June 16-19.

The service provides care to more than 20 people with support needs in their home in the Black Isle and Mid-Ross-shire areas of the Highlands.

Some of the concerns included:

  • People were unhappy with the way their visit times were managed.
  • The provider needed to improve the way they handled complaints.
  • People and/or their family wanted to have more information about the support being offered on a day to day basis.

The Care Inspectorate use a six point scale to evaluate quality, where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent.

Top-Care Inverness received a two (weak) for the sections: “How well do we support people’s wellbeing?” and “How good is our leadership?”

A score of three (adequate) and four (good) were received for: “How well is our care and support planned?” and “How good is our staff team?”.

Old woman with hand on walking stick, with a care worker's hand holding her arm.
The Care Inspectorate conducted an unannounced inspection last month. Image: Shutterstock.

In terms of how well the firm support people’s wellbeing, the report mentioned that some strengths could be identified, but acknowledged that these were compromised by “significant weaknesses”.

One was that the support did not always meet their needs, which was mainly down to visiting times being inconsistent.

Sometimes carers were very late or very early, despite an agreement between users and the service ensuring that the anticipated time of visit would have a window of 30 minutes either side.

‘Lacked confidence’

With the service struggling to meet these times consistently, this had an impact on people’s experiences and has resulted in a “lacked confidence” in the service due to it being unreliable.

This impacted unpaid carers, who felt they could not depend on the service to be there when it should.

In response to these concerns, Top-Care Inverness said they were aware of some
areas where this was a challenge and was actively looking at solutions with NHS Highland, but acknowledged that “progress had been slow”.

NHS Highland sign outside Assynt House in Inverness.
The firm is working with NHS Highland to deal with issues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Another issue was that when people raised concerns, they felt they were not always treated with respect, professionalism, or compassion.

The inspection said this “had a negative effect” on people’s experiences, leading to a reluctance to raise concerns.

Where people had indicated they had complained, it was found that these were not
always listed within the service’s complaints log.

However, the report did acknowledge that staff and managers passed on concerns about people’s health and wellbeing when it was of concern in a “timely manner”.

Changes to be made

The Care Inspectorate has required that the firm makes the following changes by August 10:

  • Ensure that any complaints are recorded in line with the complaint’s guidance and that they are investigated and handled with respect and compassion.
  • Ensure that feedback is given about the outcome of the complaint.
  • Ensure that any interactions between the provider and people they support, or family members are respectful, professional, and compassionate.

By August 31 they must:

  • Evaluate the effectiveness of their care schedules, at a time agreed with the person and NHS Highland
  • Continually assess planned visiting times and duration of times spent.
  • Review their contingency arrangements and communicate these with service users.

More from Highlands & Islands

A naked man was seen walking through the streets of Inverness.
Shock after naked man spotted walking down Inverness street
A black and white image of cars and a lorry on the A9 with a "Dual the A9" logo in the top left corner
50 years of waiting: How the campaign for A9 dualling has unfolded
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Two grey Arctic fox cubs sit together in the grass.
Five Arctic fox cubs arrive at Highland Wildlife Park
A photo of Mary Somerville, 39, smiling. She has brown hair and a white top on.
Inverness bride dies eight weeks after husband in Mallorca carbon monoxide tragedy
Police executed a warrant and seized drugs and cash from a property in Inverness
Four people due in court after drugs and cash seized in Inverness
The P&J 275 Community Fund, bolsters our commitment to charities across the north and north-east.
The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities
Post Thumbnail
The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray…
Knockbain church and Farquhar Renwick.
Highland minister sacked by Free Church after historic allegations come to light
Can new SNP 'green industrial revolution' power Scotland and keep rural communities onside?