Wick hotel to stage first talent showcase on world’s shortest street

A family-run hotel in the far north of the Highlands is planning to stage its first talent showcase on the world’s shortest street.

Talented hopefuls are expected to gather for the inaugural event at Mackays Hotel on Ebenezer Place in Wick on August 20.

Ebenezer Place is officially the world’s shortest street at just six feet and nine inches long.

Pipers, violinists, Highland dancers and majorette dancers will be amongst the local talent lining up to take part in the showcase event, which is located by the River Wick and the town’s harbour.

Mackays Hotel to host talent show

Visitors will also get the chance to meet a special collection of creatures from North Coast Animal Farm Time in Lybster.

The Talent on the Shortest Street showcase is being hosted by Murray and Ellie Lamont, the current owners of Mackays.

Mr Lamont said: “Mackays Hotel is an integral part of local community life here in Caithness and is located on the world’s shortest street, so we’re super excited to be hosting our first local community talent showcase event on August 20.

“We’re expecting hundreds of people from Wick and across the region to gather on Ebenezer place, showcase their talents and show everyone what Caithness has to offer.

“We will be serving lunches on the day and have entertainment covered for the afternoon, so all we need now is for the weather to be on our side.

“We also hope that our inaugural Talent on the Shortest Street event will be the first of many to come.”

The event will run from noon-2pm on August 20. To find out more visit www.mackayshotel.co.uk