Confirmed: Huge ABERDEEN letters can go on display in Union Terrace Gardens and at Pittodrie

The project aims to encourage more people to explore Aberdeen and boost local business.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
The giant Aberdeen letters appeared on Castlegate in the beginning of May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The giant Hollywood-style sign spelling out Aberdeen could soon be displayed in Union Terrace Gardens and outside Pittodrie.

Business chiefs launched the project earlier this year to turn one of the city’s most historic squares into a prominent tourist attraction.

The illuminated letters popped up on Castlegate overnight, drawing locals and visitors to the otherwise desolate city centre spot.

Aberdeen Inspired believes this will increase footfall in the city and help local businesses grow.

They have plans for the letters to be on display for five years.

And with the city’s famous Granite Mile in the backdrop, it could also raise Aberdeen’s profile across the globe with photos popping up on social media.

Council bosses have now granted permission to take the project to the “next level” and move the sign to other prominent locations for special occasions.

Where could the Aberdeen letters go?

For now, Aberdeen Inspired will be allowed to move the sign to only two other locations other than Castlegate.

One is the newly revamped Union Terrace Gardens and the other would be the concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen sign would be put roughly where the white van is in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The light-up sign is hoped to be a “creative” addition to the park, which opened to the public in December following the multi-million-pound refurbishment.

It’s also part of the city centre masterplan, which aims to improve visitors’ experience and encourage people to “linger longer” in Aberdeen.

Union Terrace Gardens and Pittodrie are only a starting point, however, and there are hopes more locations could be added to the list further down the line.

But why would Aberdeen Inspired want to move them?

The main reason is to encourage people to explore the Granite City and attract visitors to various places in the city.

Aberdeen Inspired’s idea is to mark special occasions and holidays – such as Christmas, Easter, Valentines Day and Pride – with a “unique” and colourful display.

Aberdeen’s giant letters celebrated the 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest ever triumph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

It will also be used to celebrate annual events and milestones for the city, as well as the Spectra and Nuart festivals.

Such was the 40th anniversary of Gothenburg in May, when the giant letters showed old footage of the Dons’ European triumph.

When would the sign be moved?

Aberdeen Inspired hasn’t revealed when the first move of the giant letters might be.

But according to the planning documents, the sign can be in one location for only six months – and then it has to go to a different place.

The sign could be moved to the gardens during the Spectra festival, which attracted thousands of visitors this year. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

They add that once removed, the letters cannot be displayed at the same spot for at least another six months.

And given that the light installation has been on Castlegate for nearly three months, we are likely to see them pop up somewhere else as soon as October.

The future of Aberdeen