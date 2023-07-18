Hundreds of tourists disappointed as ‘Harry Potter train’ journeys cancelled for six days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hundreds of tourists disappointed as ‘Harry Potter train’ journeys cancelled for six days

West Coast Railways announced the Jacobite steam train would not run due to "unforeseen circumstances".

By Ellie Milne
Jacobite steam train on the Glenfinnan Viaduct
West Coast Railways announced the Jacobite steam train would not run between July 15-20. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of people have been left disappointed due to the six-day cancellation of a popular Scottish tourist attraction.

West Coast Railways has announced its Jacobite steam train service would not run on July 17, 18, 19 or 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The train, known as the Hogwarts Express, also did not operate over the weekend.

It is often described as the “greatest journey in the world” with bookings made months in advance by tourists and Harry Potter fans alike.

All of the pre-booked passengers scheduled to travel over the six days were contacted via e-mail or text message to inform them of the cancellations.

The Jacobite steam train is also known as the Hogwarts Express. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
No alternative journeys

The rail company added it is unable to offer alternative dates for travel so all customers will be issued a refund within five days.

A standard adult return ticket for the 84-mile round trip costs £57 while a compartment onboard, which seats up to six people, costs £365.

In a post shared online, West Coast Railways wrote: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the late notice of this cancellation, however this is completely beyond our control.”

The Jacobite steam train operates a morning service every day between April and October, with an afternoon journey added between May and September.

This week’s cancellations have impacted a total of 12 return journeys.

West Coast Railways has been contacted for comment.

