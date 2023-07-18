Hundreds of tourists disappointed as ‘Harry Potter train’ journeys cancelled for six days

Hundreds of people have been left disappointed due to the six-day cancellation of a popular Scottish tourist attraction.

West Coast Railways has announced its Jacobite steam train service would not run on July 17, 18, 19 or 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The train, known as the Hogwarts Express, also did not operate over the weekend.

It is often described as the “greatest journey in the world” with bookings made months in advance by tourists and Harry Potter fans alike.

All of the pre-booked passengers scheduled to travel over the six days were contacted via e-mail or text message to inform them of the cancellations.

No alternative journeys

The rail company added it is unable to offer alternative dates for travel so all customers will be issued a refund within five days.

A standard adult return ticket for the 84-mile round trip costs £57 while a compartment onboard, which seats up to six people, costs £365.

In a post shared online, West Coast Railways wrote: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the late notice of this cancellation, however this is completely beyond our control.”

The Jacobite steam train operates a morning service every day between April and October, with an afternoon journey added between May and September.

This week’s cancellations have impacted a total of 12 return journeys.

West Coast Railways has been contacted for comment.