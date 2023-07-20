The road to Orkney’s 2025 International Island Games: Council officers visit Guernsey event

As this year’s NatWest International Island Games came to a close in Guernsey there was only one way to end the closing ceremony.

That was by handing over to the next host, Orkney.

In hosting such a huge event in 2025, Orkney’s Islands Games committee, its council, and other bodies will certainly have their work cut out for them.

The Guernsey Games saw thousands of athletes from 24 islands around the world gather to compete across 14 sports.

While hosting the week-long games in two years time will certainly be a boon for Orkney, the amount of preparation needed will be vast.

Officers from Orkney Islands Council officers were among those observing how Guernsey handled the challenges of hosting.

Hayley Green is the council’s director of infrastructure and Garry Burton is the leisure and culture service manager.

Mr Burton is also chairperson of the Orkney Islands Games Association (OIGA).

Limited seats and road safety

Asked for any examples of challenges he’d seen in Guernsey, Mr Burton said they’d tackled limited seating at swimming events by putting on a live broadcast in their cinema.

Answering the same question, Ms Green said she’d become more aware of handling the safety of road-side spectators during events like cycling and triathlon.

However, both remarked on how beneficial it was to see flexibility and reactivity among the organisers of Guernsey.

Dealing with accommodation issues during Orkney’s Islands Games

Asked about key differences between Guernsey and Orkney when it comes to hosting, Mr Burton brought up the issue of accommodation.

He said: “There are some big hotels in Guernsey.

“Of course, we have hotels in Orkney but not of the size they have there.

“But in Orkney, we’ll be able to use our school facilities. They weren’t able to do that because the schools were still in at the time.”

Guernsey had been the first Islands Games that either Mr Burton or Ms Green had attended.

Mr Burton said: “A big positive for me was the enthusiasm of the general public.

“We took part in the opening ceremony and it was amazing. While we were going along the street there was an estimated 15,000 people who had come out to support the athletes.

“You saw that throughout the week. You had schoolchildren taken down to watch events. They were talking to officials, asking them to sign flags – there was a real community spirit.”

With the bar seemingly set so high with Guernsey the officers were asked how confident they were that Orkney could match it.

Mr Burton said he feels Orkney’s sports facilities are “on par or even better than Guernsey’s” and will be ready when the time comes.

He also said: “I’m very confident. I have absolutely no doubt that we can meet their bar and pass it.

Will Orkney Island Games meet the high bar set by Guernsey?

“The cultural aspect of Orkney, the music, the whole community aspect will be what pushes it over and above the Guernsey experience.

Ms Green added: “I probably came away less concerned than when I was getting ready to go to Guernsey.

“The more I saw, the more I could imagine Orkney picking up and running with the games.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Orkney games had been due to be held in 2023. A reshuffle saw this moved to 2025.

Volunteers needed

Another challenge to the organisers of Orkney’s Island games will be getting the hundreds of volunteers needed to make the games a success.

However, there’s confidence that Orcadians will rise to the occasion and work is starting now.

Mr Burton said: “Volunteering has always been a big plus for Orkney.

“We’re up there nationally, in terms of number of people per population who volunteer.

“So, I really don’t think we’ll struggle. People will come forward, I’m quite confident of that.”