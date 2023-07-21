Abandoned YMCA building in Golspie given new life thanks to £350k makeover

A derelict building in Golspie has been transformed into a multi-purpose community hub.

The YMCA building in the centre of Golspie has stood empty since 2019, but after extensive renovations, it will once again open its doors on July 22.

The work, led by the Go Golspie Development Trust, has transformed the building into a modern multi-functional space.

It will serve as a space for the resumed Golspie Youth Club, which can now continue post-summer, as well as a winter warm space and a film club.

Facilities available include a large multi-purpose hall, youth community space, a fully-fitted kitchen and a small meeting room.

The Trust has plans for a steady schedule of weekly activities to take place at the centre.

The YMCA Building was in an unusable state, with a lot of work needed to bring the building back up to standard.

This included replacing several roof sections, including on the iconic clock tower, as well as installing solar panels, new floors, windows, doors and accessible toilets.

‘A real difference’ for those who use the building.

The project has cost more than £350,000, funded mostly by the Highland Council, National Lottery, the Hugh Fraser Foundation and SSE Renewables.

Valerie Mackay, chairwoman of the Trust’s YMCA sub-group, said: “Re-opening this vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, particularly to our young people as well as to the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to all our funders and the community for providing their support as we would not have been able to go ahead and do this otherwise.

“It is very exciting to finally see the building coming back into use again.”

Richard Gale, chairman of the council’s Sutherland Area Committee, said: “We are very fortunate to have Go Golspie working hard to bring about positive change and improvements for young people in the community.

“It will be a special moment at the weekend when we can come together to celebrate the building’s re-opening, a building which now has a new life to it as a result of local support, talent, and investment.”