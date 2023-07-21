Abandoned YMCA building in Golspie given new life thanks to £350k makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Abandoned YMCA building in Golspie given new life thanks to £350k makeover

The building has been empty since 2019, but will reopen this weekend thanks to extensive renovations.

By Ross Hempseed
YMCA Building in Golspie.
The YMCA Building in Golspie will reopen for the first time since 2019. Image: Go Golspie Development Trust.

A derelict building in Golspie has been transformed into a multi-purpose community hub.

The YMCA building in the centre of Golspie has stood empty since 2019, but after extensive renovations, it will once again open its doors on July 22.

The work, led by the Go Golspie Development Trust, has transformed the building into a modern multi-functional space.

It will serve as a space for the resumed Golspie Youth Club, which can now continue post-summer, as well as a winter warm space and a film club.

Facilities available include a large multi-purpose hall, youth community space, a fully-fitted kitchen and a small meeting room.

The Trust has plans for a steady schedule of weekly activities to take place at the centre.

The YMCA Building was in an unusable state, with a lot of work needed to bring the building back up to standard.

This included replacing several roof sections, including on the iconic clock tower, as well as installing solar panels, new floors, windows, doors and accessible toilets.

‘A real difference’ for those who use the building.

The project has cost more than £350,000, funded mostly by the Highland Council, National Lottery, the Hugh Fraser Foundation and SSE Renewables.

Valerie Mackay, chairwoman of the Trust’s YMCA sub-group, said: “Re-opening this vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, particularly to our young people as well as to the wider community.

“We are extremely grateful to all our funders and the community for providing their support as we would not have been able to go ahead and do this otherwise.

“It is very exciting to finally see the building coming back into use again.”

Richard Gale, chairman of the council’s Sutherland Area Committee, said: “We are very fortunate to have Go Golspie working hard to bring about positive change and improvements for young people in the community.

“It will be a special moment at the weekend when we can come together to celebrate the building’s re-opening, a building which now has a new life to it as a result of local support, talent, and investment.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Isle of Skye has plenty wonderful sights to visit. Image: VisitScotland.
11 stunning places in Skye you need to visit - including the Fairy Pools
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
The £1 purchase that helped start the wave energy sector: Pelamis company's disappointment at…
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan's sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million
The young minke whale died on the same stretch of beach where 55 pilot whales died earlier this week with only one survivor. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
Minke whale dies on same beach just days after mass stranding near Stornoway
Military personnel surrounding a device on sand next to a loch.
Bomb disposal training given to Ukrainian military at Highland loch
SaxaVord Spaceport
From the Bronze Age to the Space Age: Prehistoric burial site uncovered at Shetland…
The Lifeboat at Elgol Harbour. Image: Kirsty Campbell.
Woman, 50, airlifted to hospital after falling 150ft from a cliff on Skye
Angus Ross, 85, was killed in crash near Bonar Bridge while walking. Image: Police Scotland.
85-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near Bonar Bridge named as 'much loved' family member
Virgin Money's branch in Ellon is among those shutting.
Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead
MV Hebridean Isles due to issues has remained in dry dock since May. Image: Allan Milligan.
MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks