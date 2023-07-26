Tributes paid to Dunbeg man who died on A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum on Friday

Tributes have been paid to a former CalMac worker who had died following a single-vehicle motorbike incident on the A85 Dalmally to Tyndrum road in Argyll.

Donald “Donnie” Outerson was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, after his grey Kawasaki ZR1000 was involved in a crash on Friday July 21 at 4.10pm.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services worked at the scene of the crash for nine hours before the road reopened at 1.15am on Saturday morning.

Mr Outerson, 67, lived in Tullibody in Clackmannanshire, but had strong connections to Dunbeg and the west coast.

His family paid tribute to Mr Outerson. In a statement, they said: “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, love and support.”

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A85 has been named as Donald Outerson, 67, from Tullibody in… Posted by Police Scotland Argyll & West Dunbartonshire on Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Mr Outerson grew up in Dunbeg. He was a pupil at Oban High School. And in his youth had worked with ferry operator CalMac on the MV Columba.

Tribute paid after Mr Outerson’s death on the A85

On Facebook tributes have been paid to Mr Outerson.

On Highlands and Islands Police Facebook page Lilian Mackinnon wrote: “Just devastated to read this, was a great friend of his mum and dad in Oban.

“Condolences to all the family.”

Karen Duffy wrote: “Omg RIP Donnie. Grew up with Donnie in Dunbeg.

“He was a lovely guy, thinking of his family at this very sad time

Vary Ferguson commented: “Condolences to all the family

“Tragic news, spoke with Donnie the other week, an old family friend and was a good friend of my late brother Peter from Dunbeg.”

Another said: “Tragic news, may you ride high.”

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened and not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2520 of Friday, 21 July, 2023.