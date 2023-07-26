Tributes paid to Dunbeg man who died on A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tributes paid to Dunbeg man who died on A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum on Friday

Donnie Outerson was the rider of a Kawasaki ZR1000.

By Louise Glen
Donald Outerson, known as Donnie, was killed in a road accident on Friday. The crash happened on the A85 between Tyndrum and Dalmally.
Donald Outerson, known as Donnie, was killed in a road accident on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.

Tributes have been paid to a former CalMac worker who had died following a single-vehicle motorbike incident on the A85 Dalmally to Tyndrum road in Argyll.

Donald “Donnie” Outerson was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, after his grey Kawasaki ZR1000 was involved in a crash on Friday July 21 at 4.10pm.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services worked at the scene of the crash for nine hours before the road reopened at 1.15am on Saturday morning.

Mr Outerson, 67,  lived in Tullibody in Clackmannanshire, but had strong connections to Dunbeg and the west coast.

His family paid tribute to Mr Outerson. In a statement, they said: “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, love and support.”

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A85 has been named as Donald Outerson, 67, from Tullibody in…

Posted by Police Scotland Argyll & West Dunbartonshire on Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Mr Outerson grew up in Dunbeg. He was a pupil at Oban High School. And in his youth had worked with ferry operator CalMac on the MV Columba.

Tribute paid after Mr Outerson’s death on the A85

On Facebook tributes have been paid to Mr Outerson.

On Highlands and Islands Police Facebook page Lilian Mackinnon wrote: “Just devastated to read this, was a great friend of his mum and dad in Oban.

“Condolences to all the family.”

Karen Duffy wrote: “Omg RIP Donnie. Grew up with Donnie in Dunbeg.

“He was a lovely guy, thinking of his family at this very sad time

Vary Ferguson commented: “Condolences to all the family

“Tragic news, spoke with Donnie the other week, an old family friend and was a good friend of my late brother Peter from Dunbeg.”

Another said: “Tragic news, may you ride high.”

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened and not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2520 of Friday, 21 July, 2023.

