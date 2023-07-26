Emergency services rush to scene of ‘disturbance’ in Inverness

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital in Inverness after a disturbance on one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding an incident that happened near the Savers store on Eastgate.

The incident happened at 1.30pm, and eyewitnesses said one man was taken into an ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday 26 July we were called to a report of a disturbance on Eastgate, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 45-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”