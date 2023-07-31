Nevis Range profits double after new Highland hotel success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Nevis Range profits double after new Highland hotel success

A £1m cash injection helped to fund the new Base Camp Hotel which has seen extraordinary occupancy rates.

By Kelly Wilson
Nevis Range has reached new heights with profits soaring. Image: Grayling
Nevis Range has reached new heights with profits soaring. Image: Grayling

Nevis Range has seen its profits more than double and staff numbers grow thanks to a £1 million funding boost.

The Highlands mountain range resort used the cash, from HSBC, to build its Base Camp Hotel.

Since opening in April this year, profits have grown by 55 per cent and staff numbers have been able to grow by 33 per cent to 100.

Around 200,000 people visit Nevis Range, in Lochaber, each year for its range of activities and experiences, including its mountain gondola and bike hire.

The hotel has seen 98 per cent occupancy rate since it first opened, and expects its turnover to reach £5.6m this year – a £2m increase from its last financial year.

Bringing a vision to life at Nevis Range

Nevis Range managing director Chris O’Brien said: “Being in such a rural area, the nearby town simply wasn’t built to cater for the amount of footfall that Nevis Range has been bringing to Fort William – and demand for our attractions has only been increasing.

“So we’re really excited to be able to offer visitors a place to stay and relax on their sporting adventures.

Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone’s throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“The pandemic was tough on the leisure industry, but it gave us time to pause and revaluate our goals and business plan.

“Expanding further into the hospitality industry to improve our overall offering has been part of that plan and we’ve really valued HSBC UK’s support in helping to bring our vision to life.”

Nevis Range to host cycling competition

The Nevis Range is also hosting the Fort William section of this year’s Cycling World Championships.

Bikers from 120 countries will be attending the competition from Thursday to Saturday this week with up to 400,000 spectators expected.

Mr O’Brien added: “We can’t wait to give visitors a taste of our brand new services.”

Mountain range gondola lift a big attraction. Image: Grayling

HSBC relationship director, Allan McGraw, said: “With its spectacular trails, views and the UK’s only mountain range gondola lift, Nevis Range is becoming a popular destination in the mountain sports scene.

“It’s fantastic to see a well-loved business explore new avenues and enter new territory as it works towards a future of growth and helping to bring adventure sports to more people.”

