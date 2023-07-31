Nevis Range profits double after new Highland hotel success

Nevis Range has seen its profits more than double and staff numbers grow thanks to a £1 million funding boost.

The Highlands mountain range resort used the cash, from HSBC, to build its Base Camp Hotel.

Since opening in April this year, profits have grown by 55 per cent and staff numbers have been able to grow by 33 per cent to 100.

Around 200,000 people visit Nevis Range, in Lochaber, each year for its range of activities and experiences, including its mountain gondola and bike hire.

The hotel has seen 98 per cent occupancy rate since it first opened, and expects its turnover to reach £5.6m this year – a £2m increase from its last financial year.

Bringing a vision to life at Nevis Range

Nevis Range managing director Chris O’Brien said: “Being in such a rural area, the nearby town simply wasn’t built to cater for the amount of footfall that Nevis Range has been bringing to Fort William – and demand for our attractions has only been increasing.

“So we’re really excited to be able to offer visitors a place to stay and relax on their sporting adventures.

“The pandemic was tough on the leisure industry, but it gave us time to pause and revaluate our goals and business plan.

“Expanding further into the hospitality industry to improve our overall offering has been part of that plan and we’ve really valued HSBC UK’s support in helping to bring our vision to life.”

Nevis Range to host cycling competition

The Nevis Range is also hosting the Fort William section of this year’s Cycling World Championships.

Bikers from 120 countries will be attending the competition from Thursday to Saturday this week with up to 400,000 spectators expected.

Mr O’Brien added: “We can’t wait to give visitors a taste of our brand new services.”

HSBC relationship director, Allan McGraw, said: “With its spectacular trails, views and the UK’s only mountain range gondola lift, Nevis Range is becoming a popular destination in the mountain sports scene.

“It’s fantastic to see a well-loved business explore new avenues and enter new territory as it works towards a future of growth and helping to bring adventure sports to more people.”