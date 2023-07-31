Elphin Chicken Day calls on humans to be chooks for a day after avain flu concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elphin Chicken Day calls on humans to be chooks for a day after avain flu concerns

Highland community group change rules to allow humans to run in annual chicken race.

By Louise Glen
Humans are wanted to replace chickens for an annual race in the town of Elphin after avian flu concerns ruled out birds at the event.
Elphin Chicken Day is looking for humans to take the place of chooks. Picture: Morag Redshaw/ Facebook/Elphin Chicken Day.

After avian flu struck birds in a Highland village, organisers of the annual Chicken Day had to come up with a eggs-cellent idea for fundraising.

But instead of giving up on the chicken run altogether, Elphin, Knockan and Ledmore Community Association decided to ask humans to dress up as chooks.

The popular event, near Lairg, has been running in the village with chickens for 12 years.

Organiser Sian Curley, from Elphin, said: “We have had an annual celebration of chickens and cockerels for the last 12 years.

Although chickens can not take part in this year’s event, there is a call for an egg competition. Image: Elphin Chicken Day/ Ali Johnson/ Facebook.

“Lots of people around here keep chickens and it has been a really successful and fun event for us.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and helps to support the village hall and everything that goes on in there.”

Avian flu has devastated parts of the Highlands

The chicken run took place before avian flu struck the Highlands. During the height of avian flu, also known as bird flu, chicken owners were told to keep their birds indoors.

Restrictions have lifted, but organisers of the event are cautious about bringing back live animals.

Ms Curley continued: “We have a race track we normally use for the chickens. Anyone who knows chickens will tell you that they are not one little bit competitive.

“So the race can go on for a long time, as chickens are so completely random.

“They will be shooting ahead, and all of a sudden they stop and go backwards. It really is great fun to watch them, and it can take a long time.”

Ms Curley explains that concerns over biosecurity restrictions around avian flu had put a stop to this year’s chicken race.  That was until it was decided that humans would be asked to run instead of chickens.

One of the other competitions is a decorated cage competition. Image: Ali Johnson/Facebook/Elphin Chicken Day.

She continued: “Runners in the chicken race will be humans dressed as chickens. They can come as a cockerel or a hen, but they must be a chicken for the race, and we will be looking for the most chicken-like behaviour, as well as the fastest runners.

“There will also be a competition for the best chicken impression and awards for the best crafted model of a chicken.”

There will be three races: one for chickens and cockerels and two for those of younger ages.

This race will be a 1km fun run on a route around Elphin township.

She continued: “Owners of pretty chickens and handsome cockerels will still be able to enter their actual birds via a photo gallery.

Chicken Day is a good fundraiser in Elphin

“We are looking for most handsome cockerel and prettiest hen. We are also looking for the best crafted chicken to sit inside the best decorated pen.

“The chickens could be crafted out of Lego or paper mache, or whatever people have.”

The Chicken Day will take place on Saturday September 16 between noon and 4pm, with the race starting around 3pm.

Not to be a one-chick pony other competitions include six best matched eggs, “most different” half-dozen, best decorated cage, best hand-crafted chicken and the chicken races for men, women and little chicks of high school and primary ages.

 

