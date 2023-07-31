Elphin Chicken Day calls on humans to be chooks for a day after avain flu concerns

After avian flu struck birds in a Highland village, organisers of the annual Chicken Day had to come up with a eggs-cellent idea for fundraising.

But instead of giving up on the chicken run altogether, Elphin, Knockan and Ledmore Community Association decided to ask humans to dress up as chooks.

The popular event, near Lairg, has been running in the village with chickens for 12 years.

Organiser Sian Curley, from Elphin, said: “We have had an annual celebration of chickens and cockerels for the last 12 years.

“Lots of people around here keep chickens and it has been a really successful and fun event for us.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and helps to support the village hall and everything that goes on in there.”

Avian flu has devastated parts of the Highlands

The chicken run took place before avian flu struck the Highlands. During the height of avian flu, also known as bird flu, chicken owners were told to keep their birds indoors.

Restrictions have lifted, but organisers of the event are cautious about bringing back live animals.

Ms Curley continued: “We have a race track we normally use for the chickens. Anyone who knows chickens will tell you that they are not one little bit competitive.

“So the race can go on for a long time, as chickens are so completely random.

“They will be shooting ahead, and all of a sudden they stop and go backwards. It really is great fun to watch them, and it can take a long time.”

Ms Curley explains that concerns over biosecurity restrictions around avian flu had put a stop to this year’s chicken race. That was until it was decided that humans would be asked to run instead of chickens.

She continued: “Runners in the chicken race will be humans dressed as chickens. They can come as a cockerel or a hen, but they must be a chicken for the race, and we will be looking for the most chicken-like behaviour, as well as the fastest runners.

“There will also be a competition for the best chicken impression and awards for the best crafted model of a chicken.”

There will be three races: one for chickens and cockerels and two for those of younger ages.

This race will be a 1km fun run on a route around Elphin township.

She continued: “Owners of pretty chickens and handsome cockerels will still be able to enter their actual birds via a photo gallery.

Chicken Day is a good fundraiser in Elphin

“We are looking for most handsome cockerel and prettiest hen. We are also looking for the best crafted chicken to sit inside the best decorated pen.

“The chickens could be crafted out of Lego or paper mache, or whatever people have.”

The Chicken Day will take place on Saturday September 16 between noon and 4pm, with the race starting around 3pm.

Not to be a one-chick pony other competitions include six best matched eggs, “most different” half-dozen, best decorated cage, best hand-crafted chicken and the chicken races for men, women and little chicks of high school and primary ages.