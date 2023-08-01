Drivers taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash at Glencoe

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash at Glencoe.

The incident happened on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road shortly before 8am.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to attend.

Officers have confirmed both drivers have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The busy route was closed for more than an hour as emergency crews responded.

The A82 has since reopened.

CLEAR✅ ⌚09:06#A82 Glencoe All lanes now running in both directions following an earlier collision Traffic coping well in the area @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 1, 2023

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was fire notified about the crash at around 7.52am.

One appliance from Kinlochleven was tasked to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.45am on Tuesday, August 1, to a report of a two car crash on the A82 at Glencoe.

“Emergency services attended and the drivers have been taken to hospital for treatment.”