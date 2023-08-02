No job too big, no pup too small: Paw Patrol rescue after toddler’s toy falls into Oban Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No job too big, no pup too small: Paw Patrol rescue after toddler’s toy falls into Oban Bay

Little Mila's cuddly toy was rescued and posted on to her.

By Rita Campbell
A little girl has been reunited with her favourite Paw Patrol toy following a rescue operation in Oban Bay.

Two-year-old Danish girl Mila was devastated after Marshall fell into the sea during a family trip.

The soft toy went over the harbour wall at George Street and landed face down in the water.

The family returned the next morning and Laura Strang from Allan’s Boat Trips tried to reach Marshall – but she couldn’t.

But Laura promised that when the tide brought Marshall in, she would post him home to Mila.

Laura’s brother Jordan Strang came to help and his small dinghy meant he could get closer in and grab the toy.

Mila’s mum Claire Bisgaard is from Aberdeen, but now lives in Denmark with her husband Mick, Mila and her big brother Conan, six.

The extended family were staying in a farmhouse near Oban last week before going on to Bridge of Don, where Claire’s parents Aileen and James Garden stay.

Claire said: “The last night of our stay, I went with my mum and sister to see the sunset over the bay in Oban.”

A happy Mila with her toy. Image: Rita Campbell

“My daughter hadn’t fallen asleep yet, so she came with us. Her Marshall toy was wrapped up with her in a blanket.

“When I was taking a photo, she took her arms out of her blanket quickly and Marshall fell over the edge into the water.

“As the tide was in, we couldn’t get him back. Mila was upset and kept telling my family when we got back to the farmhouse that Marshall was in the sea.”

A happy ending

But Laura snapped a picture of Jordan rescuing Marshall and posted it on the family’s initial plea for help on the local Facebook page, Information Oban.

Claire added: “A few days later, Marshall had been sent to my parents’ house in Aberdeen where we’re currently staying for a week or so.

“Mila was delighted to open her parcel and be reunited with her cuddly toy. He’d been washed and dried so was instantly ready for snuggles.

“We were overwhelmed with all the offers of help from the people of Oban. It added to the already amazing impression we had of the town from our stay there.”

