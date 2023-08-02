No job too big, no pup too small: Paw Patrol rescue after toddler’s toy falls into Oban Bay

A little girl has been reunited with her favourite Paw Patrol toy following a rescue operation in Oban Bay.

Two-year-old Danish girl Mila was devastated after Marshall fell into the sea during a family trip.

The soft toy went over the harbour wall at George Street and landed face down in the water.

The family returned the next morning and Laura Strang from Allan’s Boat Trips tried to reach Marshall – but she couldn’t.

But Laura promised that when the tide brought Marshall in, she would post him home to Mila.

A Paw Patrol rescue in Oban Bay

Laura’s brother Jordan Strang came to help and his small dinghy meant he could get closer in and grab the toy.

Mila’s mum Claire Bisgaard is from Aberdeen, but now lives in Denmark with her husband Mick, Mila and her big brother Conan, six.

The extended family were staying in a farmhouse near Oban last week before going on to Bridge of Don, where Claire’s parents Aileen and James Garden stay.

Claire said: “The last night of our stay, I went with my mum and sister to see the sunset over the bay in Oban.”

“My daughter hadn’t fallen asleep yet, so she came with us. Her Marshall toy was wrapped up with her in a blanket.

“When I was taking a photo, she took her arms out of her blanket quickly and Marshall fell over the edge into the water.

“As the tide was in, we couldn’t get him back. Mila was upset and kept telling my family when we got back to the farmhouse that Marshall was in the sea.”

A happy ending

But Laura snapped a picture of Jordan rescuing Marshall and posted it on the family’s initial plea for help on the local Facebook page, Information Oban.

Claire added: “A few days later, Marshall had been sent to my parents’ house in Aberdeen where we’re currently staying for a week or so.

“Mila was delighted to open her parcel and be reunited with her cuddly toy. He’d been washed and dried so was instantly ready for snuggles.

“We were overwhelmed with all the offers of help from the people of Oban. It added to the already amazing impression we had of the town from our stay there.”