Kieran Adams ‘loving every minute’ at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test

Kieran Adams feels his Breedon Highland League career has been rejuvenated at Formartine United.

The defender is set to be involved when the Pitmedden side face Hibs B in the first round of SPFL Trust Trophy at Meadowbank Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Adams – who has had two spells with Inverurie Locos as well as stints at Huntly and Buckie Thistle – joined United in January 2022.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed the challenge of trying to prove himself at North Lodge Park.

He said: “When I was at Buckie I left because of work commitments (in 2020) and I regretted it quite soon after doing it.

“Then Andy Low took me back to Inverurie (2021) and then I was injured and Richard Hastings didn’t take to me so I moved on.

“I came to Formartine with a bit of a chip on my shoulder wanting to prove myself and I’ve loved every minute.

“As long as Formartine want me I’ll be happy to play here until I retire.

“It’s a great changing room and I love playing for Stuart Anderson and the coaches, there’s nothing to complain about.”

Spirit not in short supply

Formartine started their season with a 1-0 defeat to Brechin at Glebe Park on Saturday.

They were hampered by having Paul Campbell sent off just before the half hour mark and also had Johnny Crawford dismissed in injury time.

Although disappointed to lose, Adams reckons the spirit they showed will stand them in good stead ahead of facing Hibs B.

He added: “The game was spoiled by losing Paul but to see us not give up was something to take out of it and gives us some momentum to take forward.

“Hibs are full-time players, but we’ll try to match them.

“I think we’ve got the fitness to do that, they might pop the ball about but we’ll show resilience and stick to our job.

“We’ve done well against other B teams in the past so hopefully we can do it again.”