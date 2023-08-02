Kieran Adams ‘loving every minute’ at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Adams ‘loving every minute’ at Formartine United ahead of Challenge Cup test

The Pitmedden side take on Hibs B in the SPFL Trust Trophy this evening.

By Callum Law
Kieran Adams enjoys playing for Formartine United
Kieran Adams enjoys playing for Formartine United

Kieran Adams feels his Breedon Highland League career has been rejuvenated at Formartine United.

The defender is set to be involved when the Pitmedden side face Hibs B in the first round of SPFL Trust Trophy at Meadowbank Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Adams – who has had two spells with Inverurie Locos as well as stints at Huntly and Buckie Thistle – joined United in January 2022.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed the challenge of trying to prove himself at North Lodge Park.

He said: “When I was at Buckie I left because of work commitments (in 2020) and I regretted it quite soon after doing it.

Kieran Adams, right, in action for Formartine United

“Then Andy Low took me back to Inverurie (2021) and then I was injured and Richard Hastings didn’t take to me so I moved on.

“I came to Formartine with a bit of a chip on my shoulder wanting to prove myself and I’ve loved every minute.

“As long as Formartine want me I’ll be happy to play here until I retire.

“It’s a great changing room and I love playing for Stuart Anderson and the coaches, there’s nothing to complain about.”

Spirit not in short supply

Formartine started their season with a 1-0 defeat to Brechin at Glebe Park on Saturday.

They were hampered by having Paul Campbell sent off just before the half hour mark and also had Johnny Crawford dismissed in injury time.

Although disappointed to lose, Adams reckons the spirit they showed will stand them in good stead ahead of facing Hibs B.

He added: “The game was spoiled by losing Paul but to see us not give up was something to take out of it and gives us some momentum to take forward.

“Hibs are full-time players, but we’ll try to match them.

“I think we’ve got the fitness to do that, they might pop the ball about but we’ll show resilience and stick to our job.

“We’ve done well against other B teams in the past so hopefully we can do it again.”

