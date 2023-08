A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling ill on a fishing boat near St Kilda.

The man was on a fishing vessel 50 miles west of St Kilda when the incident happened.

Stornoway Coastguard were called to attend on Tuesday evening after reports of the casualty falling ill of suspected appendicitis.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene just past 7.15pm.

He was then airlifted to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway with teams returning to base by 10.50pm.