A sailing vessel has run aground outside a Shetland harbour.

Three people aboard a yacht called Shetland Coastguard after running the vessel aground at 3.40am today.

Lerwick lifeboat and coastguard were called to attend outside Lerwick Harbour in the north passage.

The vessel’s passengers were transferred to the lifeboat while teams wait for the tide to refloat the 31 ft yacht which is expected around 10am.

They will then assess the vessel to check for any damage.