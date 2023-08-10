Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to arrive in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to arrive in Oban

For the first time in its 27-year history - it will be calling in Scotland to the Argyll town.

By Louise Glen
Clipper race is due to sail into Oban. Image: Our Isles and Oceans.
Clipper race is due to sail into Oban. Image: Our Isles and Oceans.

For the first time in its 27-year history, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will be making a stop in Scotland when it sails to Oban in July 2024.

Berthing at the North Pier Pontoons in Oban, crews from all 11 yachts will get a chance to spend time in the town, before heading off on the final race to Portsmouth.

They will have just made a grueling race across the North Atlantic.

The Clipper Race is renowned as one of the toughest endurance challenges, welcoming people from all walks of life to race across the world’s oceans on board a 70ft yacht.

This unique event sees teams battle extreme conditions for more than 40,000 nautical miles on its eleven-month circumnavigation.

The Clippers in formation arrive in London

Clipper is bringing the event to Oban with the dedicated support and partnership working between BID4Oban Ltd (Oban Business Improvement District), Love Oban and Argyll and Bute Council.

Clippers in Oban will bring an economic boost

Councilor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council said “We are really excited to support this international event along with BID4Oban Ltd and look forward to welcoming the many crews, teams, sightseers and family members who follow this amazing race.

“Given that, this race attracts an international following it is sure to put Oban at the forefront of destination cruise sailing in Scotland and provide a welcome boost to the local economy.”

Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban.
Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban welcomed the news of the Clippers coming into town. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, said “Oban is a fantastic and welcoming venue for the Clipper Round the World Race Yacht Race.

“Located in the heart of the magnificent West Coast of Scotland, it boasts superb sailing waters and is renowned for its spectacular coastal scenery and traditional Scottish Highland hospitality.

“Steeped in history dating back centuries, Oban is a true showcase of a traditional Highland coastal town.”

Laura Ayres, managing director at Clipper Ventures, said: “It is our hope that this new partnership with Oban will bring a substantial economic impact to the local community.

The Clipper Round the World Race. Image: 

“The area’s great food and drink scene will also be welcomed after a tough Atlantic crossing. The full stopover programme will showcase everything Oban has to offer and shine the spotlight on the town and surrounding area.”

Who are the Scottish crew members?

This edition has nine Scottish crew taking part in the race, four of which will experience sailing into their home country after crossing the North Atlantic from the USA.

Scottish crew taking part in the 2023-24 edition are:

Andrew Fisher, 59, business owner, Edinburgh, legs 1 and 2.

Campbell Fleming, 55, geologist, Glasgow, legs 3 and 5

Danielle Gray, 20, student, Glasgow, leg 8

Joan Kelly, 59, midwife, Inverness, leg 1

Laura Webb, 59, programme director, Stirling, leg 3

Michael Almond, 63, senior engineer, Fife, legs 5 and 8

Ross Dunlop, 60, retired, Edinburgh, circumnavigator

Stephen Mackenzie, 56, farmer, Ross & Cromarty, legs 3, 4, 5, and 6

Vicki Leslie, 39, head chef, Shetland, circumnavigator

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Graham Cox died during a hike in Glencoe
Man who died on Glencoe's Aonach Eagach named as Southport family man
The man was transported via helicopter to Raigmore Hospital. Image: Universal News And Sport
63-year-old man airlifted to hospital after falling from 60ft cliff on Mingulay
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger Picture shows; John Johnson and Lerwick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man cut off vulnerable victim's finger in 'barbaric' act of revenge
The consultation was launched in Kincraig. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'They have reneged on a promise to the Highlands': A9 campaigner fears dualling plan…
The Original Factory Shop opening in Peterhead. Image: TOFS
The Original Factory Shop to open two more stores in Aberdeenshire and Highland
Issues stemming from the carriage doors forced the train from service. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Famous Harry Potter steam train to return to service
The King chats to some of the workforce at Port of Nigg.
The King visits green freeport 'superhub' at Port of Nigg
Stuart McKie and Jennifer Thompson are the new owners of Rum's only shop
From the Covid front line to Rum's only shop: Island's new couple beat the…
Jaroslav Ringart died in the Three Sisters of Glencoe area, near Ballachulish. Images: Facebook/Shutterstock
Hiker died from hypothermia after separating from walking group in poor weather
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation announces changes to top team