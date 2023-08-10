Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to arrive in Oban

For the first time in its 27-year history, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will be making a stop in Scotland when it sails to Oban in July 2024.

Berthing at the North Pier Pontoons in Oban, crews from all 11 yachts will get a chance to spend time in the town, before heading off on the final race to Portsmouth.

They will have just made a grueling race across the North Atlantic.

The Clipper Race is renowned as one of the toughest endurance challenges, welcoming people from all walks of life to race across the world’s oceans on board a 70ft yacht.

This unique event sees teams battle extreme conditions for more than 40,000 nautical miles on its eleven-month circumnavigation.

Clipper is bringing the event to Oban with the dedicated support and partnership working between BID4Oban Ltd (Oban Business Improvement District), Love Oban and Argyll and Bute Council.

Clippers in Oban will bring an economic boost

Councilor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council said “We are really excited to support this international event along with BID4Oban Ltd and look forward to welcoming the many crews, teams, sightseers and family members who follow this amazing race.

“Given that, this race attracts an international following it is sure to put Oban at the forefront of destination cruise sailing in Scotland and provide a welcome boost to the local economy.”

Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, said “Oban is a fantastic and welcoming venue for the Clipper Round the World Race Yacht Race.

“Located in the heart of the magnificent West Coast of Scotland, it boasts superb sailing waters and is renowned for its spectacular coastal scenery and traditional Scottish Highland hospitality.

“Steeped in history dating back centuries, Oban is a true showcase of a traditional Highland coastal town.”

Laura Ayres, managing director at Clipper Ventures, said: “It is our hope that this new partnership with Oban will bring a substantial economic impact to the local community.

“The area’s great food and drink scene will also be welcomed after a tough Atlantic crossing. The full stopover programme will showcase everything Oban has to offer and shine the spotlight on the town and surrounding area.”

Who are the Scottish crew members?

This edition has nine Scottish crew taking part in the race, four of which will experience sailing into their home country after crossing the North Atlantic from the USA.

Scottish crew taking part in the 2023-24 edition are:

Andrew Fisher, 59, business owner, Edinburgh, legs 1 and 2.

Campbell Fleming, 55, geologist, Glasgow, legs 3 and 5

Danielle Gray, 20, student, Glasgow, leg 8

Joan Kelly, 59, midwife, Inverness, leg 1

Laura Webb, 59, programme director, Stirling, leg 3

Michael Almond, 63, senior engineer, Fife, legs 5 and 8

Ross Dunlop, 60, retired, Edinburgh, circumnavigator

Stephen Mackenzie, 56, farmer, Ross & Cromarty, legs 3, 4, 5, and 6

Vicki Leslie, 39, head chef, Shetland, circumnavigator