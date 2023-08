Coastguards are currently working to rescue a diver in difficulty on Skye.

Stornoway Coastguard received reports of a man in distress in Loch Dunvegan today at around 12.45pm.

The man was diving at the time.

Inverness coastguard helicopter has been launched and is currently on the scene to airlift the casualty.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed the helicopter will transport the him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

More as we get it.