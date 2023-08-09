Traffic on A96 at a standstill due to mile-long tailbacks

Motorists travelling on the A96 through Elgin are facing delays of more than 20 minutes.

Queues are forming on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Elgin between the Moycroft roundabout and the Travelodge hotel.

Pictures from the scene show cars and HGV vehicles in the mile-long tailback.

The area is continuously busy with traffic, and larger vehicles are often spotted using the major road.

It is understood the tailbacks have been caused by pavement and footpath improvements in the town.

Works started on the A96 east of the town centre in March.

This included widening the pavement between Pinefield Parade and Reiket Lane.

There were also plans to create a new footway within the existing grass verge between Linkwood Way and the Reiket Lane roundabout, as well as carriageway surfacing works at Pinefield Parade and Linkwood Way.

Motorists have also been warned of delays starting from next week as trees damaged during the stormy weather are removed from Tyrebagger forest.