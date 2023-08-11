Stagecoach ‘sorry’ after disabled man trying to get home to Nairn forced to stay in Inverness overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach ‘sorry’ after disabled man trying to get home to Nairn forced to stay in Inverness overnight

The bus operator's shortage of drivers has caused bus timetable chaos across the North of Scotland.

By Sean McAngus
A bus passenger using a wheelchair had to stay overnight in Inverness after Stagecoach couldn’t get him to Nairn.

In recent months, the firm has been forced to arrange taxis for customers affected by journeys being cancelled including the Service 10 Aberdeen to Inverness.

Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Why did a man have to stay in the Highland Capital?

Recently a man in a powered wheelchair tried to share a taxi with a fellow passenger back to Nairn.

It came after the final bus hadn’t turned up.

However, the vehicle wasn’t suitable for him. So he was forced to stay a night in a hotel in the Highland capital.

Meanwhile, his fellow passenger who lives in the village of Auldearn near Nairn has raised concerns about the amounts of services being cancelled.

Auldearn near Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

She wrote on social media: “Ok, I never do this kind of thing but quite honestly Stagecoach no 10 has reached the pits.

“I live in Auldearn with no car and the amount of cancellations in the past few months especially since the M96 started has become unsustainable.

“People cannot get to work or appointments in time.

“People going in either direction cannot know if there is going to be a bus.

Taxi or staying in Inverness

She added: “I recently had to choose between staying the night in Inverness or getting a taxi home from Inverness £60 when the last bus did not appear.

“I tried to share a taxi back to Nairn with a man in a powered wheelchair but no taxi could take us.

“He had no choice but to stay the night in a hotel.

“The amount of cancellations or no-shows is high on a daily basis.

“Now and then there is an announcement on the app that a bus is cancelled.

“More often than not however, they just don’t turn up.”

‘Taking steps to ensure such incident do not occur in the future’

Stagecoach North Scotland Managing Director David Beaton said: “We are aware of the incident raised regarding the cancellation of some journeys on service 10 and on this occasion at short notice due to driver sickness.

“The depot made efforts to arrange taxis for the affected passengers but this was not suitable and we are taking steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Stagecoach Highland managing director David Beaton
David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Bluebird. Image:Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“In addition to this, we are actively addressing these concerns by implementing network changes on August 21st to reduce our driver requirement and continuing with extensive recruitment activities to increase our driver workforce.

“I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by recent disruption and appreciate customer understanding as we work towards resolving these issues and providing a better service experience.”

