Woman, 22, died in hospital following crash near Wick

A 22-year-old woman has died in hospital following a road crash near Wick.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash on the B876, near Wick on Saturday, August 5.

However, police have confirmed she died on Thursday, August 10.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a white Audi A3 at about 4.15am.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 22-year-old woman has died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary during the morning of Thursday, August 10 as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in Caithness.

Woman from Wick has died

“She was seriously injured in a collision involving a single vehicle on the B876 close to the Quoybrae junction near Wick on Saturday, 5 August.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The woman has not been named by police.