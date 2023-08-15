Tributes to ‘young vibrant lass’ who died following crash near Wick

A keen hockey player who died following a crash near Wick has been described as “brilliant wee star”.

Mandy Mulvey, 22, died in hospital five days after a crash on the B876 on August 5.

Miss Mulvey had been driving her Audi A3 when the crash happened.

She was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but later died.

People who knew Miss Mulvey have paid tribute to her, including her local hockey team, Thurso Hockey Club.

The club posted on social media about Miss Mulvey’s death “enthusiastic” player who had been improving each week despite being new to the team.

A statement said: “Thurso Hockey Club are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of THC player Mandy Mulvey.

“Mandy was fairly new to the hockey scene, but was a friendly individual at our training sessions, and an enthusiastic player, improving week by week.

“She will be missed by everyone at the club, and our thoughts are with Mandy’s family at this time.”

‘Beautiful bright wee star’

Rachel Jones also paid tribute to Miss Mulvey calling her a “beautiful bright wee star”.

She wrote: “Life is so fleeting, and can be so cruel. Mandy, the footprints you left behind made a lifetime of imprints in the hearts of others that will never wash away.

“Oh if you’d only known how much you were loved. Sleep tight Mandy Mulvey, you were a beautiful bright wee star and you’ll never be forgotten I’ll see you every time I look up at the stars.”

Other users commented on Ms Jones’s post with condolences.

Anne White wrote: “So sad xxx RIP beautiful young lady.”

Kenny Scobie commented: “RIP will miss our banter you won’t be forgotten.”

Yvonne Jones wrote: “Condolences, such a tragedy, a young vibrant lass with so much ahead of her.”

Jade Doull, who worked with Miss Mulvey at her job at The Waterfront Nightclub, commented: “A precious life taken too soon. I will miss working “in daaaa club” with you.”

The procurator fiscal confirmed an investigation into Miss Mulvey’s death is ongoing.

A spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman in Aberdeen on 10 August 2023.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”