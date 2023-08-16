One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A835 near Maryburgh

One man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash forced the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road to close at Maryburgh.

The incident, which happened at about 10.15am near the Maryburgh roundabout, resulted in emergency services being called to the scene.

The road, which was closed in both directions, has now reopened to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.15am on Wednesday August 16, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A835 near Conon Bridge.

“Officers attended and one man was taken to Raigmore Hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”