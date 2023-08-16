Doughnut shop to open in Aberdeen city centre next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Doughnut shop to open in Aberdeen city centre next month

Siberia Bar is due to open a new doughnut shop next month as part of expansion plans.

By Ross Hempseed
Dough and Co shop frontage. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dough and Co shop frontage. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A new doughnut shop is coming to Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.

Dough and Co, a specialist doughnut shop, will open new premises in the long-empty unit next to the Siberia Bar.

Back in 2022, owners of the Siberia Bar announced they had big plans to expand into the previously empty units.

Speaking in November, Stuart McPhee, the co-director of Siberia Bar and Hotel, indicated the plans they were cooking up would boost cafe culture in Aberdeen.

He said: “We think Aberdeen has a bright future, and local independent business has a big part to play in that.”

Formerly, the Melt cafe, the new doughnut shop will be called Dough and Co, specialising in “fresh hand-made doughnuts”.

Doughnut shop on Belmont Street.
Dough and Co is located on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Grand opening on September 1

A new eye-catching sign – a large pink doughnut with sprinkles – has been installed and will be sure to lure customers in once the shop opens on Friday, September 1.

The new shop will be a welcome addition to the bustling Belmont Street, known for its lively atmosphere and a wide variety of bars and restaurants.

It comes as some businesses are finding the financial situation and cost-of-living crisis too much and have been forced to close their doors.

Recently, several food outlets have announced they were shutting, including Crolla’s on Rosemount Place, Kirk View Cafe on Belmont Street and Barking Mad on the Beach Esplanade.

Posting to social media, the Dough and Co team excitedly announced they had successfully made their first batch of doughnuts ahead of the opening.

In addition to delicious doughnuts the shop will also be serving hot drinks, milkshakes, soups and sandwiches.

