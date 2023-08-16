Doughnut shop to open in Aberdeen city centre next month

A new doughnut shop is coming to Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.

Dough and Co, a specialist doughnut shop, will open new premises in the long-empty unit next to the Siberia Bar.

Back in 2022, owners of the Siberia Bar announced they had big plans to expand into the previously empty units.

Speaking in November, Stuart McPhee, the co-director of Siberia Bar and Hotel, indicated the plans they were cooking up would boost cafe culture in Aberdeen.

He said: “We think Aberdeen has a bright future, and local independent business has a big part to play in that.”

Formerly, the Melt cafe, the new doughnut shop will be called Dough and Co, specialising in “fresh hand-made doughnuts”.

Grand opening on September 1

A new eye-catching sign – a large pink doughnut with sprinkles – has been installed and will be sure to lure customers in once the shop opens on Friday, September 1.

The new shop will be a welcome addition to the bustling Belmont Street, known for its lively atmosphere and a wide variety of bars and restaurants.

It comes as some businesses are finding the financial situation and cost-of-living crisis too much and have been forced to close their doors.

Recently, several food outlets have announced they were shutting, including Crolla’s on Rosemount Place, Kirk View Cafe on Belmont Street and Barking Mad on the Beach Esplanade.

Posting to social media, the Dough and Co team excitedly announced they had successfully made their first batch of doughnuts ahead of the opening.

In addition to delicious doughnuts the shop will also be serving hot drinks, milkshakes, soups and sandwiches.