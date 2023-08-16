Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle

The Cattachs claimed victory in their first home league match of the season.

By Andy Skinner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Brora Rangers returned to winning ways but were made to work hard for their 3-1 triumph over Strathspey Thistle.

The Cattachs were playing their first home league game of the season, having started with three away matches due to the laying of a lush new Dudgeon Park playing surface.

Strathspey made a bright start to the game, with skipper James McShane glancing a header wide from an Owen Paterson free kick.

Following defeat to Brechin City last weekend, Brora looked to put their stamp on the game, with Ross Hardie striking over from distance and Tony Dingwall seeing an effort deflected behind for a corner.

The Jags continued to show threat, however, and on 26 minutes Paterson cut inside before seeing his effort saved by Logan Ross – who was back in the Brora side in his first outing since returning on loan from Ross County.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Brora broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Max Ewan’s delivery picked out the run of Jordan MacRae, and although the striker was unable to get a clean contact on the ball, it was enough to creep past Steven Martin.

The home side pushed for further goals, with Mark Nicolson heading wide from close range after being picked out by a Dale Gillespie cross.

Strathspey should have levelled on 38 minutes when Alan Kerr was picked out with a free header in the box, but sent his effort wide of target.

It proved a costly miss as Brora scored their second within 60 seconds, when the ball broke for Ewan to drill a low finish past Martin from 12 yards following good work by Macrae.

Brora looked to add to their lead in the second half, with Macrae denied at the near post by Martin on 58 minutes.

Andy Macrae in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Strathspey grabbed a lifeline on 71 minutes when Owen Loveland managed to direct the ball past Ross after the ball broke to him in the box.

Michael Mackenzie then saw an effort deflected wide as Thistle pushed for a late leveller.

But Macrae put the game beyond doubt 10 minutes from time when he tucked home on the rebound after initially hitting the post following a darting run inside from the left.

