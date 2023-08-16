Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle

Brora Rangers returned to winning ways but were made to work hard for their 3-1 triumph over Strathspey Thistle.

The Cattachs were playing their first home league game of the season, having started with three away matches due to the laying of a lush new Dudgeon Park playing surface.

Strathspey made a bright start to the game, with skipper James McShane glancing a header wide from an Owen Paterson free kick.

Following defeat to Brechin City last weekend, Brora looked to put their stamp on the game, with Ross Hardie striking over from distance and Tony Dingwall seeing an effort deflected behind for a corner.

The Jags continued to show threat, however, and on 26 minutes Paterson cut inside before seeing his effort saved by Logan Ross – who was back in the Brora side in his first outing since returning on loan from Ross County.

Brora broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Max Ewan’s delivery picked out the run of Jordan MacRae, and although the striker was unable to get a clean contact on the ball, it was enough to creep past Steven Martin.

The home side pushed for further goals, with Mark Nicolson heading wide from close range after being picked out by a Dale Gillespie cross.

Strathspey should have levelled on 38 minutes when Alan Kerr was picked out with a free header in the box, but sent his effort wide of target.

It proved a costly miss as Brora scored their second within 60 seconds, when the ball broke for Ewan to drill a low finish past Martin from 12 yards following good work by Macrae.

Brora looked to add to their lead in the second half, with Macrae denied at the near post by Martin on 58 minutes.

Strathspey grabbed a lifeline on 71 minutes when Owen Loveland managed to direct the ball past Ross after the ball broke to him in the box.

Michael Mackenzie then saw an effort deflected wide as Thistle pushed for a late leveller.

But Macrae put the game beyond doubt 10 minutes from time when he tucked home on the rebound after initially hitting the post following a darting run inside from the left.