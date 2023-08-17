Man airlifted to hospital and another charged after electric scooter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man airlifted to hospital and another charged after electric scooter crash

One man was taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth's Hospital in Glasgow.

By Louise Glen
Glencruitten Road in where the electric scooter crash took place in Oban. Image: DC Thomson.
Glencruitten Road in where the electric scooter crash took place in Oban. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by an electric scooter in Oban.

The man suffered serious injuries in the incident, which happened at about 5.25pm on Wednesday.

He was taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital in Glasgow.

A second man was also taken to hospital in Oban and has since been discharged.

The 48-year-old has since been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.25pm on Wednesday August 16, police were called to Glencruitten Road in Oban, following a road incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by heli-med.

“A 48-year-old man attended Lorn and Isles Hospital and was later charged with road traffic offences.

“A case has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, with the court date and venue to be determined.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The van driver who caused the A9 crash and Tain Sheriff court
Pregnant woman and child injured when van driver lost control on A9
Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke sets off on challenge to scale Kilimanjaro riding a hand trike
Skye filmmaker Johnny Barrington's debut feature film Silent Roar will open the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Image: Photographer Ali Tollervey
Roar of delight as Skye filmmaker opens prestigious Edinburgh festival with world premiere
Outside of Broadway Medical Practice.
Patients of Stornoway health centre warned of 'significant' disruption
An aerial fire appliances in the foreground of the burned out garage.
Garage near Balintore destroyed in blaze
Arven's location near Shetland.
ScotWind projects combine in giant Arven scheme near Shetland
Barra airport proposal
'Beyond anything we could have hoped for': Couple get engaged on famous Barra beach…
The suspicious package was intercepted at the Kirkwall delivery office. Image: Google Maps.
Â£2k heroin package found at Royal Mail delivery office
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash
The biggest hunt for Nessie in 50 years will take place next weekend. Image: Loch Ness Centre.
Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years