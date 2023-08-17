Man airlifted to hospital and another charged after electric scooter crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by an electric scooter in Oban.

The man suffered serious injuries in the incident, which happened at about 5.25pm on Wednesday.

He was taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital in Glasgow.

A second man was also taken to hospital in Oban and has since been discharged.

The 48-year-old has since been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.25pm on Wednesday August 16, police were called to Glencruitten Road in Oban, following a road incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by heli-med.

“A 48-year-old man attended Lorn and Isles Hospital and was later charged with road traffic offences.

“A case has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, with the court date and venue to be determined.”