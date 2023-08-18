Broken engine cancels Cromarty ferry ‘until further notice’

The Cromarty-Nigg ferry has been cancelled “until further notice” due to engine problems.

The service run by Highland Ferries has been facing issues due to engine failure.

Yesterday, the operator said an engine part had to be sent away to be fixed.

As a result, the Cromarty to Nigg ferry has been cancelled until at least the middle of next week.

In a statement shared online, Highland Ferries stated: “Unfortunately we won’t get it back (the engine part) until the middle of next week so there’s no ferry service operating at the moment, sorry.”

On the website, Highland Ferries said they will update service users as soon as they find out more information and apologised for any inconvenience.