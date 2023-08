A local vessel came to the rescue of two kayakers in distress near Fidden on the Isle of Mull.

At around 6.30pm today, Stornoway Coastguard received reports of an overturned kayak near Fidden Farm Campsite on Mull.

Two people were reported to be in the water.

Ross of Mull and Craignure CRTs were dispatched to the scene however a local vessel came to rescue and collected the two casualties.

They were then returned shore “safe and well” by 7.10pm on Mull.