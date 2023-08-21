Woman, 54, in hospital with ‘significant’ injuries following hit and run in Dingwall

A 54-year-old woman is in hospital with “significant” injuries following a hit and run in Dingwall.

The collision took place on Brown Square at about 7.40pm on Sunday and involved a van and a pedestrian.

Police have said the van failed to stop after hitting the 54-year-old woman on the residential street.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Appeal for CCTV footage

Constable Eve King said: “It is vital we find out exactly what happened here as a woman has sustained significant injuries as a result of this crash. I am appealing to anyone with any information or who might have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“I would also ask those with private CCTV or dash cam footage of the Brown Square area around 7.40pm on Sunday, to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3489 of August 20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.