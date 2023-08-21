Woman, 54, in hospital with ‘significant’ injuries following hit and run in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman, 54, in hospital with ‘significant’ injuries following hit and run in Dingwall

The woman was involved in a collision with a van which failed to stop at the scene.

By Ellie Milne
Brown Square in Dingwall Google Maps screenshot
The collision took place on Brown Square in Dingwall. Image: Google Maps.

A 54-year-old woman is in hospital with “significant” injuries following a hit and run in Dingwall.

The collision took place on Brown Square at about 7.40pm on Sunday and involved a van and a pedestrian.

Police have said the van failed to stop after hitting the 54-year-old woman on the residential street.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Appeal for CCTV footage

Constable Eve King said: “It is vital we find out exactly what happened here as a woman has sustained significant injuries as a result of this crash. I am appealing to anyone with any information or who might have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“I would also ask those with private CCTV or dash cam footage of the Brown Square area around 7.40pm on Sunday, to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3489 of August 20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

More from Highlands & Islands

The planned pods will provide worker accommodation at the resort
Staff pods plan for luxury Highland resort due to affordable housing shortage
The Scottish Court Service has said jury trials will be moved to the mainland. Kirkwall is one of the courts impacted by the decision.
Challenge made to Scottish Courts Service after future jury cases moved from islands
Audra Crilley.
Carrbridge businesswoman Audra Crilley explains why she's always losing her squirty bottles
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Kirkwall lifeboat
Coastguard and lifeboat crew rescue Kirkwall diver
Peterhead RNLI
Woman stretchered after a fall on a Highland beach
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – toilet sex attackers and a 'dirty beast' caged
Caroline Muirhead used the can of Red Bull to help officers find Tony Parson's body. Image: Police Scotland (Tony Parsons) / Crown Office
Woman who led officers to Tony Parsons' secret grave and gathered evidence against killer…
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Teen boy hospitalised as man arrested over 'attack' in Inverness city centre
Viking cruise ship similar to the Viking Mars. Image: Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB scanpix.
Crew member dies after fall from cruise ship docked at Invergordon

Conversation